Global Inland Water Freight Transport Market Forecast 2023-2032 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

Inland Water Freight Transport Global Market Report 2023

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, March 14, 2023

The Business Research Company’s “Inland Water Freight Transport Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the inland water freight transport market. As per TBRC’s inland water freight transport market forecast, the global inland water freight transport market size is expected to grow to $20.70 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 3.8%.

The growth in the inland water freight transport market is due to need for economical transportation for cargo. Western Europe region is expected to hold the largest inland water freight transport market share. Major players in the inland water freight transport market include American Commercial Barge Line, Ingram Barge, Kirby Inland Marine, American River Transportation.

The development of information technology platforms for better vessel management is an emerging trend in the inland water freight transport market.

Inland Water Freight Transport Market Segments

• By Type Of Transportation: Liquid Bulk Transportation, Dry Bulk Transportation

• By Fuel: Heavy Fuel Oil, Diesel, Biofuel, Other Fuels

• By Vessel Type: Cargo Ships, Container Ships, Tankers, Other Vessel Types

• By Geography: The global inland water freight transport market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Inland water freight transportation refers to a mode of transportation over stretches of water, not part of the sea, over which crafts with a carrying capacity of at least 50 tonnes can navigate when normally loaded to provide inland water transportation of passengers and cargo on lakes, rivers, or intracoastal waterways.

