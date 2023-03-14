Lleida.net, granted 72 new patents in Europe. Its digital signature solutions portfolio approaches 300 patents

/EIN News/ -- MADRID, Spain, March 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spanish listed company Lleida.net (OTCQX:LLEIF) (EPA:ALLLN) (BME:LLN), a leader in the registered electronic signature, notification and contracting industry, has been granted 72 new patents in Europe for its electronic contract certification and electronic signature methods.



Patents received worldwide by the company now total 298 in what is one of the world's largest intellectual property portfolios in the field of trusted digital services. In just the last week, when Lleida.net announced the granting of patents in Germany, Austria and Switzerland, the company's portfolio, and thus its competitive advantage in the industry, increased by 30%.

The first patent, EP3461074, relates to its "Certification method of an electronic contract for electronic identification and trust services (EIDAS)" and has been recognized in the following countries: Albania, Belgium, Bulgaria, Switzerland, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Spain, Finland, France, United Kingdom, Greece, Croatia, Hungary, Ireland, Iceland, Italy, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Latvia, Monaco, North Macedonia, Malta, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Serbia, Sweden, Slovenia, Slovakia or Turkey.

The second patent, EP3767875, granted by the same countries, is for its "Method for signing contracts electronically."

Both are valid for 20 years.

"The patents are recognition of the innovation and hard work of our team. They reinforce our commitment to continue developing new and disruptive technologies that solve real-world problems and drive digital transformation," said Sisco Sapena, CEO and founder of Lleida.net.

"Our patented technologies are a testament to our commitment to innovation and excellence in the field of e-recruitment and digital signature solutions. As we recently announced, we will continue to invest in research and development to create cutting-edge solutions that meet the evolving needs of our customers and the market," added Sapena.

The company, which is listed on Euronext Growth in Paris, BME Growth in Madrid and OTCQX in New York, has already obtained worldwide patent recognition in more than 60 countries.

Lleida.net's growth strategy includes a solid growth policy in intellectual property and R&D, as well as a reinforcement of its internationalization policy. A recent study prepared by the firm Coller IP, has valued Lleida.net's SaaS intellectual property portfolio alone at 14.1 million euros, a conservative valuation of a single family of the company's key intangible assets.

Currently, the company's patent portfolio comprises 17 patent families respectively directed to different aspects of the company's technologies and developments.

Recently, the company announced the launch of its USVC product, the first universal electronic signature validator. The system, for which a patent application has already been filed in several countries, can confirm the origin of any electronic signature and provide certainty about its provenance and authenticity. It can verify the veracity of any digital signature, regardless of the platform with which it was signed, be it Docusign, Adobe, qualified electronic signature or any other.

The company's latest earnings presentation took place last week, with the announcement of the best sales results since its founding in 1995, with over 20 million in revenue.

Pedrosa IR ir@pedrosa.uk