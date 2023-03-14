Submit Release
Azeta Bio Launches New Line of Certified Organic Baby & Mom Products in North America

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 13, 2023) - Azeta Bio, a well-established producer of certified organic baby and mommy products made in Italy, has announced the launch of its new line of products aimed at providing families with safe, certified organic, and eco-friendly options. Azeta Bio has been operating globally in 35 countries since 1979 and is now available in North America.

Azeta Bio's new product line includes a wide range of certified organic baby and mommy products, such as baby skin care, dental care, diapering essentials, and breastfeeding support products. All products are made with certified organic, natural, and sustainably sourced ingredients from Europe and are free from harmful chemicals, synthetic fragrances, and artificial preservatives.

"We are excited to launch our new line of certified organic baby and mommy products," said Azeta Bio Canada's CEO Azi Monjezi. "We know how important it is for parents to have access to safe, certified organic, and eco-friendly options when it comes to caring for their babies and themselves. We are committed to providing families with products that are gentle, effective, and sustainable."

Azeta Bio's commitment to sustainability extends beyond their product ingredients. The company's packaging is made from recyclable and biodegradable materials, and they use environmentally friendly shipping practices.

"We believe that taking care of the planet is just as important as taking care of our babies and ourselves," said Azi Monjezi. "We are proud to offer products that are not only safe and effective but also kind to the earth."

About Azeta Bio

Azeta Bio (Canada) is a Vancouver-based company that produces organic baby and mom products. The company's mission is to provide families with safe, organic, and eco-friendly options for caring for their babies and themselves. Azeta Bio's new line of organic baby and mommy products is now available for purchase on their website and select retailers nationwide.

For more information, please visit https://azetabio.co/.

Media Contact:
Azadeh Monjezi
CEO, Azeta Bio (Canada)
info@azetabio.co

