Ladybug Glass Hoop Earrings Celebrates One Year of Success

After one short year, Ladybug Glass is gearing up for another year of jewelry-making success. Read about the story behind Ladybug Glass's artisanal hoop earrings and get an exclusive look into the craftsmanship that went into its first year.

HIGHLAND PARK, N.J., March 14, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Ladybug Glass, a locally-owned glass studio in the heart of Highland Park, is celebrating its one-year anniversary. Founded by glass artists and entrepreneurs Sim and Nechama Woitovich, the business has quickly become a go-to destination for custom-blown glass hoop earrings. With an eye for detail and a commitment to quality craftsmanship, Ladybug Glass is proud to mark this milestone with customers and fans alike.

"We wanted to create something special that would stand out in the Highland Park community and beyond," said Sim. "One year later, I couldn't be more proud of what we have accomplished together."

Since its founding, Ladybug Glass has been committed to creating unique pieces that reflect the company's values of creativity, passion, and excellence. From handcrafted glass hoop earrings to stunning stud earrings and encased opals, Ladybug Glass continues to impress customers with its unique designs and impeccable craftsmanship.

The studio also offers classes for aspiring glassblowers who want to learn the art of glass blowing from experienced professionals. Classes are offered at all skill levels and include topics such as basic techniques, advanced color applications, and more.

To celebrate its one-year anniversary, Ladybug Glass is offering exclusive discounts on select products throughout May 2023. Customers can save up to 20% off select items through the end of the month — perfect timing for Mother's Day gifts. The Blue Glass Earrings are especially gorgeous.

"We are so excited about our first anniversary," said Sim. "We have had an amazing year filled with lots of growth and learning opportunities."

This March marks a special time for Ladybug Glass. It's a time to celebrate successes, both big and small — from mastering new techniques in the glass shop to creating beautiful pieces for customers around the world. The team at Ladybug Glass looks forward to many more years of success ahead.

