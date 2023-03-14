Covenant's Misti Olszewski nominated as a Women in Trucking Association's Top Woman to Watch

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn., March 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Women In Trucking (WIT) Association's Redefining the Road magazine has named Covenant Logistics Group's (Covenant) Misti Olszewski, vice president of enterprise and safety, as a Top Woman to Watch this year.



The award exemplifies the mission of WIT, and recognizes career accomplishments over the past year as well as how top performers support other women in areas of diversity and inclusion, how they work collaboratively to improve gender diversity, and more. These resourceful, creative, and talented women bring diverse thought, value, and results to businesses in the industry - whether their role is in leadership, operations, safety, HR/talent management, sales and marketing, or as a professional driver.

Olszewski, who has been with Covenant for 21 years, said, "This award solidifies women's important role in transportation and logistics. Covenant has truly committed to ensuring our female drivers feel safe and empowered, whether they are on the road or at a terminal. It is an honor to be considered, and I am humbled to have been nominated."

Joey Ballard, executive vice president, people and safety remarked, "Mitsi exemplifies leadership capabilities, cultivating safety culture and demonstrating a passion for protecting the lives of drivers and the motoring public. Her understanding of complex technical aspects in our evolving transportation market has been essential to bringing together people and resources with a sense of true leadership. Misti embodies the characteristics of a leader and mentor by removing obstacles, caring for people, being selfless in her actions, encouraging women in our enterprise, celebrating successes, and providing vision on an industry scale."

Joey Hogan, Covenant's former president, said, "Misti has overachieved in every job she has had in over 20 years at Covenant. Most importantly, she has grown into a great servant leader. Misti has helped increase our safety profile, driving our results beyond what we hoped to achieve."

On November 2nd, 2022, WIT's Redefining the Road magazine named Covenant Logistics, a leading provider of transportation and logistics services in the U.S., as one of its Top Companies to Work for In Transportation for the second consecutive year.

About Covenant

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, offers a portfolio of transportation and logistics services to customers throughout the United States. Primary services include asset-based expedited and dedicated truckload capacity, asset-light warehousing, transportation management, and freight brokerage capabilities. In addition, Transport Enterprise Leasing is an affiliated company providing revenue equipment sales and leasing services to the trucking industry. Covenant's Class A common stock is traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol "CVLG."

About Women In Trucking Association, Inc.

Women In Trucking Association, Inc. is a non-profit association established to encourage women's employment in the trucking industry, promote their accomplishments, and minimize obstacles women face. Membership is not limited to women, as 17 percent of its members are men who support the mission. Women In Trucking is supported by its members and the generosity of Gold Level Partners: Amazon, Arrow Truck Sales, Daimler Trucks North America, Expediter Services, FedEx Freight, Great Dane, J.B. Hunt Transport, Michelin North America, PACCAR, Penske Transportation Solutions, Ryder System, Walmart, and Waste Management. Follow WIT on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube. For more information, visit www.womenintrucking.org or call 888-464-9482.

Media Contact:

Angie Harrison

+1.423.463.3291



