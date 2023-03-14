WaterField Celebrates the Steam Deck Anniversary and the Switch and Analogue Pocket Consoles with new Magnetic Gaming Cases

WaterField Designs introduces the Magnetic Steam Deck Case to celebrate the console's one-year anniversary and the Magnetic Case for the Switch and Magnetic Analogue Pocket Case to recognize WaterField's fandom of these additional consoles. Each Made-in-USA gaming case is a stylish, impeccably handcrafted, compact case to protect and carry the popular Valve, Nintendo, and Analogue gaming handhelds respectively.

SAN FRANCISCO, March 14, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- San Francisco designer and manufacturer WaterField Designs introduces the Steam Deck Magnetic Case, the Magnetic Case for the Switch, and the Analogue Pocket Magnetic Case, innovative carry cases for the popular Valve, Nintendo, and Analogue gaming consoles plus a few key accessories. These handcrafted, high-quality gaming cases protect the handhelds in stylish, streamlined designs that are perfect for gaming on the go.

"It's the one-year Steam Deck anniversary with no more queue to purchase the console, so more and more PC gamers are looking for a unique Steam Deck case," explained company owner Gary Waterfield. "Originally designed for the Playdate, our structured magnetic gaming case is now available for the Steam Deck, Nintendo Switch, and Analogue Pocket. You'll love the silent magnetic zipper. It's secure and fun to use, and it allows you to charge your gaming console while protected inside the gaming case."

The premium full-grain leather panel is available in various colors to match or complement gamers' consoles. Vegan versions in ballistic nylon or waxed canvas sport the same stylish look. Lightweight foam and plush interior padding envelop the Steam Deck, Switch, and Analogue Pocket for custom-fitted protection. Strings of rare-earth magnets along two sides of the gaming console cases create an inventive magnetic "zipper" that can be opened by pulling the sides apart or by placing one finger inside and "unzipping" the magnets. The sleek, professional-looking cases carry the handhelds discreetly, making them suitable for any environment.

Features of Steam Deck, Switch, and Analogue Pocket Magnetic Case:

Rugged full-grain leather, ballistic nylon, and waxed canvas each project a professional aesthetic (that can slip under the radar at work).

Lightweight, closed-cell foam protects the Steam Deck, Switch, and Analogue Pocket from damage.

Clever rare-earth magnetic "zipper" closure quietly secures the main compartment, acts as a protective bumper, and allows in-case charging.

Soft, plush liner protects the Steam Deck, Switch, and Analogue Pocket displays and chassis.

Reinforced interior seams create an additional protective barrier around the gaming consoles.

Cushioned interior pockets stow games and a charging cord or another accessory.

Two nylon loops attach to an optional wrist strap or a carabiner that can fasten the gaming case to a bag or strap.

Designed and handcrafted in WaterField's San Francisco sewing studio.

The Steam Deck Magnetic Case, Magnetic Case for the Switch, and Analogue Pocket Magnetic Case join WaterField's bespoke gaming case collection designed to keep gaming consoles and accessories safe and organized for everyone from the casual gamer to the hardcore enthusiast: Nintendo Switch and Switch Lite Cases, Steam Deck Cases, Analogue Pocket Cases, and a Playdate case.

Availability & Pricing

Steam Deck Magnetic Case

Price: $84 (ballistic nylon or waxed canvas); $89 (full-grain leather).

Dimensions: 12.5 x 5.25 x 2 in.; 9.6 oz.

Magnetic Case for Switch & Switch Lite

Price: $74 (ballistic nylon or waxed canvas); $79 (full-grain leather).

Switch: 10.25 x 4.5 x 1.5 in.; 7 oz.

Switch Lite: 8.75 x 4 x 1.5 in.; 6.5 oz.

Analogue Pocket Case

Price: $64 (ballistic nylon or waxed canvas); $69 (full-grain leather).

Dimensions: 6.75 x 4.25 x 1.5 in.; 4.5 oz.

Colors and materials: choice of black, blue, chocolate, grizzly, or white premium full-grain leather with black ballistic nylon; or two vegan options: all-black ballistic nylon or all-tan waxed canvas. Closed-cell foam. Padded liner. Strings of rare-earth magnets. Nylon webbing loops.

Optional add-ons: carabiner +$3; 3/8-inch leather wrist loop +$15.

Pre-order now. Shipping begins March 24.

About WaterField Designs

WaterField Designs is an innovative San Francisco designer and manufacturer of bags and cases for tech-savvy consumers who want to transport their technology stylishly and responsibly. WaterField manufactures custom-fitted, high-quality cases and bags for a full range of laptop computers, smartphones, tablets, gaming devices, and other digital gear. All products are manufactured to exacting standards entirely in San Francisco. More information is available at the company website under "Our Story."

