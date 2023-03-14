Ensign Token (EST) Is Now Available for Trading on LBank Exchange

Road Town, British Virgin Islands--(Newsfile Corp. - March 14, 2023) - LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, has listed Ensign Token (EST) on March 13, 2023. For all users of LBank Exchange, the EST/USDT trading pair is now officially available for trading.





Opening new horizon for the Web 3.0 industry, EST enables users to play the K-Pop contents in the sandbox with Own-to-Earn (O2E) and Play-to-Earn (P2E) features. Its native token Ensign Token (EST) has been listed on LBank Exchange at 8:00 UTC on March 13, 2023, to further expand its global reach and help it achieve its vision.

Introducing EST

After Web 3.0 halted live P2E Entertainer and K-WAVE, digital technologies played a significant role in enabling DApp users from around the world to connect with their favorite brands, stars, and personalities. Today, DApp users are earning for their digital community and seeking to form stronger connections with their favorite P2E Entertainer stars and personalities, often by paying for access. As a result, P2E Entertainer businesses are facing the challenge of adopting the latest technology to provide experiences that align with the behavior of their DApp users. Athletes and other entertainers are increasingly turning to technology to engage with their fans.

EST is a token that integrates K-Pop contents with O2E and P2E game environments. EST Token and NFTs are popular among collectors, DApp users, stars, leagues, talent, and others, making them an attractive option for individuals and businesses to leverage unique assets, engage with DApp users, and potentially generate revenue, all while staying up-to-date with the latest innovations. As the opportunities for growth with EST Token and NFTs continue to evolve, it is important for businesses to define their end goals with them.

Smart brands are realizing that EST Token and NFTs can be more than just collectibles or art pieces. The key to creating successful and sustainable EST Token and NFTs is to ensure they have long-term value and utility. For instance, brands can use EST Token and NFTs to establish stronger connections between DApp users and their preferred stars or brands by granting them voting rights for team decisions, access to exclusive offers, and opportunities to earn rewards.

EST Token and NFTs are different from physical items in that they can be tracked to the wallet address where they are stored. This allows for unique segmentation and engagement strategies based on various factors related to them, such as the type of EST Token or NFT owned, the quantity owned, and how long they have been held.

Because EST Token and NFTs enable digital scarcity, brands EST Token and NFTs allow them to sell exclusive, limited digital goods due to their ability to create digital scarcity. They also offer the advantage of a smart contract, which can include a royalty percentage designated by the content creator.

The team of EST consists of more than 200 developers globally with strong P2E background, K-Pop content related experience, and metaverse/blockchain based technical abilities. With such an experienced team, EST will open new horizon of Web 3.0 industry for P2E game environment.

About EST Token

EST Token and NFTs will be used for collectibles, art, gaming, and experiences. They offer artists the opportunity to sell their work in its original digital form without having to print and sell physical copies, and present a promising prospect for the gaming industry, as they offer ownership opportunities for in-game assets.

Based on Polygon network, EST has a total supply of 100 billion (i.e., 100,000,000,000) tokens. It has been listed on LBank Exchange at 8:00 UTC on March 13, 2023, investors who are interested in EST can easily buy and sell it on LBank Exchange right now.

