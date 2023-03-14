Crypto's Got Talent: "The Next Crypto Gem" TV Show Announces Media Partnership with Luna PR





LA, California, March 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Get ready to mine some entertainment gold as cryptocurrency finally takes the spotlight on the small screen. "The Next Crypto Gem", a first-of-its-kind competitive reality show, is set to rock the world of crypto and captivate audiences worldwide. Helmed by seasoned producers, the show features a dazzling lineup of celebrity judges, business bigwigs, and crypto influencers, all eager to unearth the next big thing in the fast-evolving world of digital assets. Utilizing a format reminiscent of legendary predecessors Shark Tank, The Voice, and The Apprentice, this groundbreaking series promises to dazzle, educate, and entertain like never before!

Luna PR will provide pre and post-event coverage to this unique initiative while also organizing sponsors, VIPs, and covering the groundbreaking series on their social media platforms and newsletter.

In addition, as a prize sponsor, the winning project of "The Next Crypto Gem" will receive 1 month of free Public Relations services from Luna PR.



Luna PR's CEO Nikita Sachdev will be the guest star in "The Next Crypto Gem" and make multiple appearances in the series in an expert mentorship role as she exclaims at this incredible partnership :



"I'm looking forward to being a part of The Next Crypto Gem as a media partner and advisor. The show is a game changer for the industry, and I'm excited to be a part of it. It's not every day you get to see the world of cryptocurrency on prime-time television, and this show will be a great opportunity to educate and inspire viewers about the potential of blockchain technology."



Nikita is an industry leader in blockchain, web3, and emerging tech spaces and aims to increase mass adoption of it through the press, social media, and other educational outlets through her award-winning agency accomplishments. Based out of the UAE and the UK, Luna PR is anticipating a massive response towards The Next Crypto Gem in the world's #1 and #2 crypto-ready regions as proud media partners.



"We are thrilled to partner with Luna PR," comments Hourglass Co-Chair and Next Crypto Gem Executive Producer Jett Tang. "This alliance has been in the works for months now, and we could not ask for more connected and respected partners in the Web 3.0 space to add to our all-star team behind this production."



"The Next Crypto Gem" will feature a cast of notable personalities, including Kevin Harrington, the original shark on the iconic Shark Tank; Brandon T. Adams, a two-time Emmy® award-winning producer, and investor; Ben "BITBOY" Armstrong, one of the most recognizable crypto influencers; Tom Dwan, a renowned professional poker player, and crypto investor; and Oliver Blakey, a managing partner at a VC firm who specializes in finding under the radar crypto investments.



The show's producers, Michael Dutcher and Shawn Sanford of bspoketv, have a proven track record of successful content acquisitions and marketing campaigns. The show will be distributed globally by Insight TV, a broadcaster specializing in content for Gen Z across 173 platforms, 53 countries, and 12 languages.



Outside of the ordinary, as the world observes the rise of a new asset class, over 350 Million households will get a front-row seat to the exciting and unpredictable world of digital currency with expert commentary, in-depth analysis, and a wealth of insider tips from some of the biggest names in the crypto space. Whether you're a seasoned crypto trader or a curious newbie, "The Next Crypto Gem" is set to be a must-watch in what seems to be the genesis of brand new history in the making.

About The Next Crypto Gem



The Next Crypto Gem is a competitive reality show that brings the fast-paced world of cryptocurrency to a mainstream television audience for the first time. Spearheaded by experienced producers, the show features a unique format that combines the drama of "Shark Tank" with the competitive spirit of "The Voice" and the business acumen of "The Apprentice." Judges include celebrities, business tycoons, and well-known crypto influencers. The show aims to educate and entertain while providing a platform for aspiring crypto start-ups.



About Luna PR



Luna PR is an award-winning PR and Marketing agency based in Dubai, Miami, and Singapore, specializing in Fintech and Web3. Their tailored strategies and hands-on approach have contributed to the success of over 600 ventures in NFTs, Crypto, and Blockchain. Led by an executive team of women, Luna PR has won multiple awards, including Best PR Agency in Fintech 2021, Best PR & Marketing Agency in Emerging Tech 2021, Best Crypto PR Agency Award, Web3 Consultancy Firm of the year 2022, and Most Influential Entrepreneur 2022.

