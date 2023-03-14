Healthy Snacks Market Size to Reach US$ 115.9 Billion 2023-2028 | Industry CAGR of 5.94%
According to the latest report by IMARC Group, The global healthy snacks market size reached US$ 81.6 Billion in 2022.UNITED STATES, March 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group "Healthy Snacks Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028“, The global healthy snacks market size reached US$ 81.6 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 115.9 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 5.94% during 2023-2028. This report can serve as an excellent guide for investors, researchers, consultants, marketing strategists and all those who are planning to foray into the market in any form.
Healthy snacks refer to nutrient-rich food consumed between meals to maintain a balanced diet and gain energy. It includes fresh fruit such as berries, roasted chickpeas, apples, mixed nuts, whole grain crackers, smoothies, meat snacks, oats, bananas, granola bars, and muesli. They are rich in vitamins, carbohydrates, healthy fats, fibers, proteins, and minerals. They provide low-calorie options, enhance overall diet quality, and boost physical performance, immunity, and digestion while curbing hunger pangs. In addition, they minimize the risk of chronic diseases, increase nutrition intake, and support weight management. Moreover, they are convenient, tasty, cost-effective, easy to carry, and fulfill nutritional needs. Presently, healthy snacks are easily available in supermarkets, online, convenience and specialty stores, and hypermarkets across the globe.
Healthy Snacks Market Trends:
The market is primarily driven by the growing health awareness among individuals. In addition, the widespread adoption of convenient, quick, on the go-healthy snacks owing to hectic lifestyles and busy work schedules is contributing to the market growth. Moreover, the introduction of plant-based, gluten-free, and organic product variants owing to the rising lactose intolerance and celiac diseases among individuals represents another major growth-inducing factor. Besides this, the increasing consumption of healthy savory snacks among the working-class population and college graduates as a dinner alternative to satisfy their appetite while preventing overeating during mealtime is propelling the market growth. Along with this, the introduction of baked chips with soya, ragi, and vegetables, which are all-natural, low in salt, multigrain, non-GMO, low in fat, and high in protein is contributing to market growth. Furthermore, the launch of sustainable and attractive packaging solutions that are lightweight, portable, reduce carbon emissions, and enhance consumer convenience through easy-tear and resealable features is accelerating the product adoption rate across the globe.
Report Segmentation:
The report has segmented the market into the following categories:
Product Insights:
Nuts, Seeds and Trail Mixes
Dried Fruit Snacks
Cereals and Granola Bars
Meat Snacks
Others
Distribution Channel Insights:
Supermarkets and Hypermarkets
Convenience Stores
Specialty Stores
Online
Others
Market Breakup by Region:
North America (United States, Canada)
Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)
Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)
Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)
Middle East and Africa
Competitive Landscape:
B&G Foods Inc.
Danone S.A.
Del Monte Foods Inc. (Del Monte Pacific Ltd.)
General Mills Inc.
Kellogg Co.
Kind LLC (Mars Incorporated)
Mondelez International Inc.
Nestlé S.A.
Tyson Foods Inc.
Unilever plc
