Producer KillaImij Buzzing At #2 On The US iTunes Reggae Albums Chart
Buzzer Riddim Buzzing With 14 tracks from 13 ArtistesCALIFORNIA, USA, March 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jamaican Record Producer, Killa Imij, is buzzing with his latest compilation called the BUZZER RIDDIM on the US iTunes Reggae Albums Chart. It was released to much anticipation on March 11, 2023. Sitting quite comfortably at number 2 since its release Friday night with only the late great Bob Marley himself in the top spot, Killa Imij is very ecstatic about his placement of this project.
Buzzer Riddim was produced by Killa Imij himself under his Killa Imij Records label in collaboration with JayCrazie Records and LeadaBoss Music. Distributed by DistroKid and marketed by Ejor Media Group, Buzzer Riddim is a 14-track album with 13 artistes lending their voices to the beat. It features names such as Munga Honourable, Gaza Kym, Luton Fyah, Fantan Mojah, Wasp, Maestro Don, Bencil Clickstar, Javaughn Genius as well as acts like Eegle Hy, 9Grainz, Bla-Zinnoh, Kindolla and Ice Turner.
Many songs from the Buzzer Riddim album has also charted on the US iTunes Reggae Songs Chart. Leading out is Maestro Don with “Bloodbath” at #22, followed by Munga Honourable with the radio edit of “Wul Out” at #23, then Wasp with “Coward” at #25, followed by Gaza Kym with “Money Up” at #29, 9Grainz with “Champion” at #31, Lutan Fyah peaked at #34 with “Style”, Kindolla with his track “Pressure” reached as far as #56 and Bencil Clickstar at #77 with “Killaimij”.
The excitement he felt as family members and friends contacted him about his climb up the charts, Killa Imij says has been like a high he’s never felt before and is loving every moment of it. Though he is yet to claim the number 1 spot, Killa Imij is content with second place knowing that an icon such as Bob Marley is the only one in his way.
“To peak at number 2 is good enough for me. It just means I gotta go harder next time and I will,” says a grateful Killa Imij.
His co-producers JayCrazie and LeadaBoss are just as excited about and appreciative of the success of BUZZER RIDDIM. However, there’s much more solo projects to come from this recording genius but the focus remains on Buzzer Riddim for now and to see how far it goes. Killa Imij will be working hard to not only get this project to new heights but to also get his name out there as one of the best producers in the Dancehall music industry. Stay tuned for updates from Killa Imij Records.
Follow Killa Imij on Instagram here: www.instagram.com/killaimijrecords
Purchase or stream Buzzer Riddim here: https://distrokid.com/hyperfollow/killaimijandleadabossandjaycrazie/buzzer-riddim
SHELDON THAXTER
KILLA IMIJ RECORDS
KILLAIMIJRECORDS@GMAIL.COM
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok