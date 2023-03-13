City of Boston Hosts Citizenship Day on April 1, 2023

Mayor Michelle Wu, the Mayor's Office for Immigrant Advancement (MOIA), and Project Citizenship are hosting Citizenship Day on Saturday, April 1, 2023 at the Reggie Lewis Center in Roxbury. The annual event is an opportunity for people who are eligible for naturalization to get free legal help with their citizenship application. People must first call 617-694-5949 to make an appointment.

“Becoming a U.S. citizen is an important milestone for many immigrants, but it can be a complicated and expensive process,” said Mayor Michelle Wu. “Citizenship Day helps eliminate one of those barriers. I want to thank the Office for Immigrant Advancement, Project Citizenship, and the hundreds of volunteers who make this event possible.”

The process to become a U.S. citizen could cost thousands in legal fees. But on Citizenship Day in Boston, hundreds of community volunteers, law students, and pro bono attorneys help people fill out their citizenship application for free. Applicants still need to pay the USCIS application fee, but those who are low-income may qualify for a fee waiver. Interpretation is also available for those who need it.

“Becoming a citizen creates more opportunity not only for the individual, but also for the places where new citizens live and work. Reaching this milestone empowers people to become more active and further contribute to this City,” said Monique Tú Nguyen, Executive Director of the Mayor’s Office for Immigrant Advancement.

“Citizenship allows people to participate in our democracy and be civically engaged,” said Mitra Shavarini, Executive Director of Project Citizenship. “By providing free legal help, we make sure citizenship isn’t just for people who can afford it.”

The City of Boston has partnered with nonprofit Project Citizenship for this event since 2014. It is the largest citizenship workshop in New England, serving more than 2,600 people to date.

About 30,000 Boston residents are eligible for U.S. citizenship. Applicants must be at least 18 years old; a permanent legal resident for five years or three years if married to a U.S. citizen; able to read, write and speak basic English (some exceptions apply); and not have traveled extensively outside the U.S. in the past five years. Project Citizenship will tell people if they qualify when they call 617-694-5949 for an appointment.

To learn more about Citizenship Day in Boston, eligibility, and the benefits of becoming a U.S. citizen, visit boston.gov/immigrants.

About the Mayor’s Office for Immigrant Advancement

The Mayor’s Office for Immigrant Advancement (MOIA) strives to strengthen the ability of immigrants to fully and equitably participate in economic, civic, social, and cultural life in Boston. MOIA also promotes the recognition and public understanding of the contributions of immigrants to the City. To learn more, visit boston.gov/immigrants.

About Project Citizenship

Project Citizenship is a nonprofit agency that provides free, high quality legal services to permanent residents to help them become U.S citizens. Project Citizenship offers free workshops, eligibility screening, application assistance, legal referrals and all materials needed to apply for U.S. citizenship.