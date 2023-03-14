Fire Safety Equipment Market Size is Projected to Reach US$ 75.5 Billion by 2028, Industry CAGR 6.37% | IMARC Group
fire safety equipment market size reached US$ 51.5 Billion in 2022. By 2028, It will reach US$ 75.5 Billion, exhibiting CAGR of 6.37% during 2023-2028.SHERIDAN, NEW YORK, USA, March 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled, “Fire Safety Equipment Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028″, The global fire safety equipment market size reached a value of US$ 51.5 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 75.5 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.37% during 2023-2028.
Fire safety equipment represent specialized devices that offer protection and safety to both trained firefighters and unskilled users in case of fire accidents and emergency. They consist of fire-resistant gloves, protective gear, sprinklers, smoke alarms, extinguishers, fire blankets, alarms, communication instruments, respirators, etc. Fire safety equipment are highly effective in extinguishing fires, preventing flames from spreading, helping individuals escape fires safely, etc. Consequently, they find wide-ranging applications in commercial, residential, and industrial establishments across the globe.
Fire Safety Equipment Market Trends
The increasing incidences of fire-related accidents leading to casualties and loss of property are among the key factors driving the fire safety equipment market. In addition to this, the implementation of several stringent fire hazard safety regulations by government bodies, especially for various risk-prone industries, such as oil and gas, construction, mining, etc., is further stimulating the market growth. Moreover, the growing utilization of safety codes in buildings and the widespread adoption of fire safety equipment in passenger and heavy-duty vehicles to ensure safe evacuation time are also positively influencing the global market.
Apart from this, the introduction of product variants integrated with Artificial Intelligence (AI), wireless sensors, and the Internet of Things (IoT) that are capable of sending real-time notifications to fire departments, avoiding false alarms, and monitoring ambient temperatures is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Furthermore, the rising construction of smart buildings and the inflating investments in R&D activities to design advanced devices that can withstand fire for a longer time and produce less smoke are anticipated to propel the fire safety equipment market over the forecasted period.
Competitive Landscape:
The competitive landscape of the fire safety equipment market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.
Carrier Global Corporation, Eaton Corporation plc, Gentex Corporation, Halma plc, HOCHIKI Corporation, Honeywell International Inc., Johnson Controls International PLC, Napco Security Technologies Inc., Nittan Co. Ltd. (Secom Co. Ltd.), Robert Bosch GmbH, Siemens AG and Space Age Electronics Inc.
The report has segmented the fire safety equipment market on the based on solution and application.
Breakup by Solution:
Detection
Detectors
Alarms
Suppression
Extinguishers
Sprinklers
Breakup by Application:
Commercial
Industrial
Residential
Breakup by Region:
North America:(United States, Canada
Asia-Pacific:(China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia,Others)
Europe: (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia,Others)
Latin America;(Brazil,Mexico, Others)
Middle East and Africa
Key Highlights of The Report:
Market Performance (2017-2022)
Market Outlook (2023- 2028)
Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
Market Drivers and Success Factors
SWOT Analysis
Value Chain
Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape
