Energizing Insular Communities Energy Efficient/Energy Star Appliance Rebate Program (CNMI-EIC-EEESARP)

If you are a homeowner residing on Saipan, Tinian, or Rota and plan on replacing inefficient home appliances with ones that are Energy-efficient or Energy Star rated to save on your energy bill, you should contact the Energy Division Office at 670-664-4480/2 to verify if you are eligible to receive appliance rebate vouchers to help you defray the total cost of replacement appliances such as refrigerators, clothes washers, and or room air-conditioners. Certain conditions may apply.

Office hours are from Monday to Friday, except for legal holidays, from 7:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and from 12:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

For additional program information or inquiries, please contact Maile H. Iakopo, Reporting Specialist, at 670-664-4480, or Vincent S. Attao, Program Manager, at 670-664-4482 at the Division of Energy Office.

