MPD Announces Organizational Transfers and Promotions

The Chief of the Metropolitan Police Department, (MPD) Robert J. Contee III, announces organizational transfers and promotions within the Department. In addition, we would like to recognize and thank Assistant Chief Wilfredo Manlapaz and Commander Ralph Ennis for their many years of dedicated service, as Assistant Chief Manlapaz is set to retire from MPD effective April 21, 2023, and Commander Ennis retired from MPD effective March 11, 2023.

Assistant Chief Manlapaz first joined MPD as an officer in the Second District in 1994 and quickly rose through the ranks, serving in various leadership positions throughout the Department. For the past five years, Manlapaz has served as Assistant Chief of the Internal Affairs Bureau, overseeing multiple organizational units within the Bureau.

Commander Ralph Ennis first joined MPD in 1994, serving as an officer in the Seventh and First Districts before rising through the ranks. Since 2021, Commander Ennis has served as the Commander of the Homeland Security Bureau.

The men and women of MPD are grateful to Assistant Chief Manlapaz and Commander Ennis for their dedicated service and wish them the best in their retirements.

As of result of Assistant Chief Manlapaz and Commander Ennis’s upcoming retirements, the MPD proudly announces the following personnel actions:

Internal Affairs Bureau

Assistant Chief Jeffrey Carroll, formerly the Assistant Chief of the Homeland Security Bureau, will lead the Internal Affairs Bureau.

Commander John Knutsen, formerly an Inspector in the Internal Affairs Bureau, will serve as Commander for the Internal Affairs Division.

Homeland Security Bureau

Assistant Chief Pamela Smith, formerly the Chief Equity Officer, will lead the Homeland Security Bureau.

Commander Duncan Bedlion, formerly the Second District Commander, will now lead functions within the Homeland Security Bureau, DC Fusion Center Liaison, and the Office of Intelligence.

Human Resources

Angela Simpson, formerly the Chief People Officer, will now serve as the Chief People & Equity Officer.

Patrol Services North

Commander John Branch, formerly the Seventh District Commander, will now lead the Second District.

Patrol Services South

Commander Lashay Makal, formerly an Inspector within the Seventh District, will now lead the Seventh District.

Inspector Colin Hall, formerly a Captain within the Seventh District, will now lead the First District Substation.

Inspector Matthew Fitzgerald, formerly a Captain within the Sixth District, will now lead the Sixth District Substation.

Special Operations Division

Inspector Nikki Lavenhouse, formerly a Captain within the Special Operations Division, will now serve as an Inspector within the Special Operations Division.

