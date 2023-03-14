Jaxen Spurs Fights For Freedom in the Music Industry
Jaxen Spurs releases 12 more songs in 4 genres.NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, March 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jaxen Spurs is at it again! With 12 new songs uploaded, including a 5 song ep of live acoustic work tapes (More Than I Should), Jaxen has again set himself apart from the crowd. An absolutely genre defying display, has become somewhat of a brand for the upcoming artist, as he pushes further into his reputation as the founder of vocal versatility. It is undeniable the amount of time that Jaxen has put in, and how truly passionate he is about his craft. With all odds against him, Jaxen has continued to push forward not only as a recovering alcoholic (8 years clean), but also coming from homelessness as a minority. We are blessed to be a part of the project and driven by the thought of inspiring other people to be strong. Jaxen is an incredible talent with a massive focus on being organic for his fans.
When asked about his approach Jaxen stated, "I think we all have our obsession with social media these days, but that's not why I got into this. For me it will always just be about the music, and how people feel when I get on stage. I love my fans and all the support, but I "made it" as soon as I started my paying bills with my guitar. I think sometimes I forget that my main goal is to do this because it makes me me happy."
Jaxen has opened so many eyes already to the thought of what is possible for an independent artist, not only as an entrepreneur, but also as a hard working sober artist, with an entirely new sound. To date, with thousands of followers and hundreds of thousands of spins, Jaxen is still listed on Spotify (as well as other streaming platforms), with no SIMILAR ARTISTS found. Making him the most or one of the most unique artists ever to release music on the platform. The flurry of recent releases feature vocals and compositions in many genres including, but not limited to, heavy metal, folk, pop, rock, and country. Most of which were entirely written and composed by Jaxen himself.
"This honestly wasn't something I set out to do purposefully, it's just who I am as an artist. I've been told for the longest time, that I needed to focus in more and choose a sound that works for me. But part of this was about gaining freedom from those expectations. All I wanted to be able to do was express myself freely and be given the chance for my music to be heard." Jaxen Spurs
In under a year, Jaxen has managed to build a nationally recognized name, as well as a global online audience, and we're thrilled to say he's just getting warmed up. The music to be released will only continue to expand and catch the ears of new listeners. As he fights to be heard as an independent artist, Jaxen has continued to encourage his colleagues to embrace a new thought process and approach to the industry.
"Music is not about competition for me. It's about what we do for people when we play songs they love, and using my voice to be a part of the solution. If T*Swift can share fans, we can all share fans, and we have no reason not to lift each other up while we are pursuing our own happiness. Everybody deserves a helping hand and there's plenty of love to go around for us musicians." Jaxen Spurs
With his upcoming success, in August of 2022 Jaxen officially started his own Non Profit record label, Saved By .Wavs, "Making Music For Economic Change". The label has already booked its first festival dates at The Studio@Mainstreet, a venue in Parker, CO. And plans to fill up the summer with ticketed events across the country. The labels main focus is donating profits to the school district local to the event. Jaxen has a major passion for education and plans to make it the main focus of his career.
"I think it all starts at education... with so many things getting between people these days, my belief is that if more people have access to more education, they're more like to agree more often."
With a ton of new music available (including an entirely self written story album "from start to finish"), Jaxen's main goal right now is to be on stage, so make sure you're checking his calendar!!
