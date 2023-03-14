6th BPA Cup 2023 a Warm-up Stage for Rhythmic Gymnastics National Championships 2023
Ahead of the upcoming National Championships on March 14th-19th, Bianka Panova Academy wraps up 6th BPA Cup 2023 on February 26th at 2 Bukit Merah Central.
2 BUKIT MERAH CENTRAL, SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, March 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ --
— Claudia Toh
On 26th of February, Bianka Panova Academy (BPA) once again opened its doors to welcome 57 rhythmic gymnasts from other Singaporean clubs such as Karpenko Gymnastics Academy and D’Gymnastique Academy for the 6th BPA Cup 2023. Among the competitors, there was a gymnast from Gymnastic Center Vietnam, Albina Malysheva, who was also attracted to compete in Singapore at the competition.
Aside from local judges, the competition was joined by International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) Brevet 4 Judge Ms. Dorit Glozman online. She had recently judged at the Israel Championships, Israel Cup, and the 2022 Maccabiah Games before joining the 6th BPA Cup.
Winners were presented their medals by Dr. Patrick Liew, President of the Board of Directors of Singapore Gymnastics. With him was Organization Consultant Ms. Meital Baruch from Global Mindset, Ms. Kwok Min Yi, a principal dancer from the Singapore Ballet, and Ms. Akira Nakahama, a soloist from the same group who recently performed her role debut in “Romeo and Juliet” as Juliet.
“I’m not feeling very scared anymore [to compete at the National Championships] because the performance is very fun and exciting,” 7 year-old local individual gymnast Claudia says of her experience at 6th BPA Cup 2023.
The BPA Cup is a series that was hosted by BPA first in 2020 when the pandemic started. Back then, BPA launched it as one of their initiatives to create more opportunities for the local Singapore community by providing a platform to motivate gymnasts to continue training despite the ongoing challenges at the time.
Today, however, the BPA Cup has grown to encourage the Singaporean community to partake in a friendly competition while also raising the levels of local gymnasts’ skills. It was also the fitting stage for gymnasts to test their routines ahead of the National Championships on March 9th-19th.
About Bianka Panova Academy
With Rhythmic Gymnastics being a growing sport in Singapore and around the world, it is BPA’s great honour to train these talented girls to bring glory to their beloved country of Singapore. Since 2015, BPA has worked to contribute to the long-term development of Singaporean gymnasts and to empower girls to achieve their full potential through the sport. The time and effort invested in the sport and community remain a crucial step in the development of youth in Singapore toward achievements in international competitions.
BPA, in collaboration with Sport SG, have organized the inaugural Singapore International Rhythmic Gymnastics Cup 2022 (SIRGC) on 16-19 December 2022. With the ambition of bringing the sport to the national and international stage, the SIRGC is a cornerstone event featuring local and international gymnasts. Accompanying the competition are performances, talks, games, workshops and masterclasses by the guests-of-honour Olympic Gold Medallist Bulgarian Rhythmic Gymnastics Group, who came to Singapore for the first time.
