Dyme Launches New Platform for Employers To Engage Employees In Fight Against Climate Change
Employees Can Turn Everyday Purchases Into Renewable Energy for American Communities with Dyme DividendsAUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, March 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dyme announced today the launch of its platform to help companies and their employees reduce their CO2 impact.
Nowadays, companies, employees and customers are increasingly focused on reducing their carbon footprint and making decisions that have a positive impact. 73% of customers would change their buying habits to support more sustainable alternatives.
But to date, most climate initiatives have been based on donating to climate causes such as planting trees or buying climate offsets. Dyme finds the commissions and rebates associated with online and offline purchases and uses their profits from these commissions to invest in renewable energy for our local communities and schools. Solar energy is one of the most effective ways of reducing carbon emissions, as the electricity generated is cleaner than from coal or natural gas power plants. And all those reductions in CO2 are represented by Dyme Dividends - 100 Dyme Dividends is 1lb of CO2 reduced every year.
“With Dyme we wanted to enable every American to contribute to our local communities and schools - to get access to cheaper long term electricity, have a positive impact on climate and to create local green jobs. And to be able to do that without having to pay extra, donate or give up existing rewards that they may receive today. Because doing good shouldn’t come at an extra cost or be an extra burden” said Sunil Chandra, Founder and CEO of Dyme.
By signing up for Dyme, companies can engage their entire employee population in climate change by signing up their existing credit cards, using Dyme’s Chrome extension for online shopping and purchasing gift cards powered by Dyme. And this in turn enables companies to attract more talent and also more customers. For merchants who are Dyme members, this means access to a loyal customer base who value their commitment to the environment.
"We are proud to work with Dyme, which is tapping into Wildfire’s platform in an innovative way to fight climate change using shopping rewards," said Tristan Barnum, CMO at Wildfire. "Turning rewards into Dyme Dividends that help the planet creates value for their customers and drives loyalty."
“At Sambanova, our enterprise generative AI suite helps clients model complex and critical areas such as weather and climate change. We're excited to join Dyme to empower our employees to contribute to reducing our climate footprint while equally helping our communities get access to cheaper and more reliable energy” said Rodrigo Liang, CEO at Sambanova Systems.
Dyme works with fintech partners including Amazon, Fidel API, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Wildfire Corporation and WeGift. Today, Dyme has over 15,000 merchants whose commissions can be converted to Dyme Dividends, and great enterprise customers such as Sambanova Systems, Auxia, TrueBridge and Myro.
About Dyme Digital Inc
Dyme helps companies and their employees reduce their CO2 footprint by turning their spend on cards, online shopping and giving into investments in renewable energy for local communities and schools. The team at Dyme is backed by leading venture capital firms in Silicon Valley such as Capital X, Clocktower Technology Ventures and Roadrunner Ventures and has decades of experience scaling some of the world’s largest corporations such as Google and McKinsey. Dyme is a member of the 1% for the Planet organization and partners with UGE International and Arbor Day Foundation. For more information, visit https://dyme.earth/
