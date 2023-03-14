Commercial Aircraft Landing Gear Market Demand, Size, Share, Scope And Forecast To 2025

OREGAON, PORTLAND, UNITED STATES , March 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- An undercarriage of the aircraft, spacecraft that is entitled to sustain the entire weight associated with the aircraft during takeoff and landing, is known as landing gear. To maintain the optimum desired ratio between payload associated with the entire aircraft and flight range of the aircraft, weight reduction is a prominent factor that has enabled the need for technologically advanced landing gears to achieve fuel efficiency. Technological advancements and R&D initiatives associated with the supplementary market, such as steering system, actuation system and brake system, have initiated the market growth. The drivers considered in this report are growth of air traffic and airline industry, and demand for advanced lightweight landing gears. Moreover, need for fuel efficiency and improvement in operational performance of the commercial aircraft are the challenges faced in the market. Landing gears for various types of commercial aircraft include narrow-body/single-aisle aircraft, medium wide-body aircraft, large wide-body aircraft, and regional jets. Rise in market share for narrow-body, single-aisle aircraft, which predominantly proffered by low-cost carriers for short-range flights, is expected to affect the market growth positively. Regional jets are projected to experience highest growth rate due to increased number of travel across short routes among countries such as the U.S. and Canada. EMEA shows prominent growth rate owing to the fast paced growth of the airline industry in this region, which would support the growth of landing gear market.

Key Benefits:

The report provides an in-depth analysis of the commercial aircraft landing gear market and offers current and future trends to identify lucrative investment pockets in the market

The report identifies key drivers, restraints and opportunities that shape the market and provide an impact analysis for the forecast period.

Current and future trends are outlined to determine the overall attractiveness and highlight the profitable trends in order to gain a stronger foothold in the market.

Market estimation of geographic segments is derived from the current market scenario and expected market trends.

Porters five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers in this market.

Product launch and partnership are major developmental strategies adopted by the leading companies in the region to sustain their position in the dynamic market. The key market players profiled in the report include, CIRCOR Aerospace, Hroux-Devtek, Liebherr Group, Messier-Bugatti-Dowty, and UTC Corporation.

By Aircraft Type

Narrow-body aircraft

Wide-body aircraft

Regional jets

