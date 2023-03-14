Luxury Footwear Market Expected to Rise at a CAGR of 4.4% During 2023-2028 - IMARC Group
According to the latest report by IMARC Group, The global luxury footwear market is expected to exhibit a growth rate (CAGR) of 4.4% during 2023-2028.UNITED STATES, March 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IMARC Group has recently released a new research study titled “Luxury Footwear Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028”, The global luxury footwear market is expected to exhibit a growth rate (CAGR) of 4.4% during 2023-2028. This report can serve as an excellent guide for investors, researchers, consultants, marketing strategists and all those who are planning to foray into the market in any form.
Luxury footwear is made up of premium quality materials. On the basis of durability, uniqueness, and comfort, it can be compared to its affordable counterparts. It is expensive, exclusive, and scarcely available in the market as it is not mass-produced. The increasing preference for lavish fashion brands as a status symbol is positively impacting the market.
Luxury Footwear Market Trends and Drivers:
The growing fashion industry and improving living standards with inflating disposable income are primarily driving the market growth. Moreover, increasing penetration of social media with rapid urbanization is also propelling the product demand. Furthermore, advent of a wide product range by various key industries with alliances and strategic partnerships to enable customized footwear and a broad selection range in material, design, color, and size to expand the consumer base is catalyzing the market growth. Additionally, the rapid shift in distribution channels of luxury footwear from offline towards online platforms is further augmenting the market. Other factors, including continuous adoption of sustainable materials in manufacturing footwear with increasing environmental awareness and assertive promotional activities with numerous product innovations, will proliferate the market growth in the coming years.
Report Segmentation:
The report has segmented the market into the following categories:
Breakup by Product:
Formal Shoes
Casual Shoes
Breakup by End User:
Men
Women
Children
Breakup by Distribution Channel:
Online
Offline
Breakup by Region:
North America (United States, Canada)
Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)
Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)
Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)
Middle East and Africa
Some of these key players include:
A.Testoni (Sitoy Group Holdings Ltd)
Adidas AG
Base London
Burberry
Chanel S.A. (CHANEL International B.V.)
Dr. Martens (Airwair Group Limited)
Hermès International S.A.
Lottusse - Mallorca
LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton
Prada S.p.A (LUDO srl)
Salvatore Ferragamo S.P.A.
Silvano Lattanzi srl.
