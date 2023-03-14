Bridges, Gateways And Routers Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2023-2032

Bridges, Gateways And Routers Global Market Report 2023 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, March 14, 2023

The Business Research Company’s “Bridges, Gateways And Routers Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the bridges, gateways and routers market. As per TBRC’s bridges, gateways and routers market forecast, the global bridges, gateways and routers market size is expected to grow to $43.59 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 5.3%.

The bridges, gateways and routers global market are expected to be aided by rapid growth in investments in smart city projects in many countries globally. Asia-Pacific is expected to hold the largest bridges, gateways and routers market share. Major players in the bridges, gateways and routers market include Cisco Systems, Inc.; D-Link Corporation; Netgear Inc; NXP Semiconductors N.V.; Notion; Intel Corporation; TE Connectivity.

The companies in the bridges, gateways and routers global market are focusing on the usage of sustainable materials for the construction of infrastructure. Sustainable materials are produced from raw materials that are renewable and sourced in a manner that does not negatively impact the environment. They are natural, renewable and carbon neutral and use less energy to extract. For example, in May 2022, in Luxembourg, the 1.2 km long bridge, connecting Esch-sur-Alzette with Esch-Belval, was being made with steel which is sustainable as well as designed to last for long time. The bridge does not need any protective coating now or in the future, therefore, maintenance is low even though usage remains high. It is eco-friendly and meets all cost, design, strength requirements.

By Connectivity: Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, ZigBee, Ethernet, Cellular, Other Connectivity Types

By Application: Household, Commercial, Industry, Transportation

By End Use: Indoor, Outdoor

By Geography: The global bridges, gateways and routers market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

A bridge is a computer networking device connecting one network bridge to another using the same protocol. A gateway is a gateway that connects two networks that can operate on different network models. They act as messenger agents, fetching data from one system, interpreting it, and sending it to another. A router is a physical device similar to a switch, that routes data packets based on their IP address. The router is primarily a network layer device.

Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

The Bridges, Gateways And Routers Global Market Report 2023 by The Business Research Company provides insights on bridges, gateways and routers market size, drivers and trends, bridges, gateways and routers market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and bridges, gateways and routers market growth across geographies.

