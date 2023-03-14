Wine Market is expected to exceed a valuation of US$ 718.19 billion by 2030 – By PMI
The report “Wine Market, By Product, By Color, By Distribution Channel- Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2030COVINA , CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest research study, the demand of Wine Market accounted for US$ 423.65 billion in 2020 and is estimated to be US$ 718.19 billion by 2030 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 5.5%”
The wine market refers to the industry that involves the production, distribution, and sale of wine to consumers worldwide. It is a dynamic and ever-changing market with a wide variety of wines produced in different regions across the globe. The market is driven by a range of factors such as shifting consumer preferences, increasing demand for organic and premium wines, and the growing popularity of wine as a social drink. Key players in the wine market include winemakers, distributors, wine merchants, retailers, and e-commerce platforms. The market is highly competitive, with both small and large players vying for market share. As the wine market continues to evolve, it will be interesting to observe how it adapts to meet changing consumer demands and preferences.
Key Development:
• Limerick Lane Cellars, a Californian vineyard, released a new wine brand in the United States in August 2020, packed in aluminum bottles.
• In February 2020, India received its first canned wine under the Dia Sparkler brand. Sula Vineyards, one of India's most recognized wine companies, debuted the new canned wine in top supermarkets across the country.
• In December 2019, E. and J. Gallo Winery announced that it would amend its deal with Constellation Brands Inc. to purchase a portfolio of wine brands and six winemaking facilities in California, Washington, and New York
Growth Drivers:
• Consumer preferences are changing, and people are now more prepared to spend more money on high-quality wines and are interested in trying new varieties.
• Demand for premium and organic wines is rising as consumer knowledge of the health advantages of moderate wine intake grows. This is also fueling demand for natural and organic wines.
• Popularity of wine as a social drink: Wine is becoming more and more popular as a social drink, which is boosting demand for various varieties and driving up sales.
Wine Market: Growth Restrains
• Climate change: Variations in temperature and rainfall patterns can have an impact on grape quality and output, which will increase production costs.
• Regulatory and legal frameworks: Small and medium-sized wine producers may encounter entrance obstacles as a result of regulations on labelling, taxes, and distribution, which may make it more difficult for them to compete with bigger producers.
• The COVID-19 epidemic has disrupted supply networks and altered consumer behaviour, creating uncertainty and posing difficulties for industry stakeholders.
Key Findings of Wine Market:
• There are many distinct varieties of wine produced across the world, making the wine business a worldwide sector.
• There are many small and major firms seeking for market share in this highly competitive sector.
• The wine market is expanding as a result of shifting consumer preferences, rising interest in premium and organic wines, and the growing acceptance of wine as a social beverage.
Scope of the Report:
1. Global Wine Market, By Product Type, 2020 – 2030, (US$ Bn)
- Overview
- Market Value and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Share Analysis (%), 2020 – 2030
- Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2020 – 2030
- Segment Trends
- Still Wine
- Overview
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030
- Sparkling Wine
- Overview
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030
- Dessert Wine
- Overview
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030
- Fortified Wine
- Overview
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030
2. Global Wine Market, By Colour, 2020 – 2030, (US$ Bn)
- Overview
-Market Value and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Share Analysis (%), 2020 – 2030
- Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2020 – 2030
- Segment Trends
- Red Wine
- Overview
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030
- Rose Wine
- Overview
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030
- White Wine
- Overview
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030
- Other Colours
- Overview
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030
3. Global Wine Market, By Distribution Channel, 2020 – 2030, (US$ Bn)
- Overview
- Market Value and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Share Analysis (%), 2020 – 2030
- Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2020 – 2030
- Segment Trends
- Supermarkets/Hypermarkets
- Overview
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030
- Speciality Stores
- Overview
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030
- Online Channels
- Overview
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030
- Distribution Channels
- Overview
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030
Wine Market: Key Players:
• Accolade Wines
• Amvyx SA
• Bacardi Limited
• Gruppo Campari
• Castle Group
• Pernod-Ricard
• Bronco Wine
• Caviro
• Trinchero Family Estates
• Antinori
Region Analysis:
The wine market is predicted to rise due to changing customer tastes and preferences and an increased desire for new and exotic flavors such as Riesling wine and other tropical fruit wines. North America accounts for the largest revenue share of the worldwide wine industry because of the rising demand for modern medical technologies and an aging population. Over the forecast period, the Asia Pacific wine market is expected to overgrow.
• North America
- U.S.
- Canada
• Europe
- Germany
- UK
- France
- Russia
- Italy
- Rest of Europe
• Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- South Korea
- Rest of Asia Pacific
• Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Rest of Latin America
• Middle East & Africa
- GCC
- Israel
- South Africa
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
