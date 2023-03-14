Structural Insulated Panels Market Size Worth US$ 588.4 Million by 2028 | CAGR of 5.1%
IMARC Group has recently released a new research study titled, The global structural insulated panels market size reached US$ 439.1 Million in 2022.UNITED STATES, March 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IMARC Group has recently released a new research study titled “Structural Insulated Panels Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028″, The global structural insulated panels market size reached US$ 439.1 Million in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 588.4 Million by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 5.1% during 2023-2028. This report can serve as an excellent guide for investors, researchers, consultants, marketing strategists and all those who are planning to foray into the market in any form.
Structural insulated panels (SIPs) are lightweight prefabricated building systems used for insulating purposes in residential and commercial building construction. They are energy efficient and help resist heat transfer and provide strength and durability to structures compared to traditional insulation methods. Consequently, they are widely utilized in cold storage systems for maintaining optimal temperature with minimal energy requirements.
Structural Insulated Panels Market Trends and Drivers:
Significant growth in the construction industry across the globe represents one of the key factors creating a positive outlook for SIPs in designing walls, ceilings, floors, and roofs. SIPs can also be combined with blocks, tiles, bricks, slates, steels, woods, and glasses to improve energy efficiency, durability, and cost-effectiveness. Moreover, the increasing environmental consciousness among individuals is driving the need for SIPs that are lightweight, non-combustible, thermal resistant, and flexible building materials. Additionally, the rising demand for SIPs in food preparation and processing and storage systems for temperature-sensitive pharmaceutical and retail products is impelling the market growth. Besides this, several product innovations, such as curved wall panels and soundproof variants, are anticipated to propel the market growth.
Report Segmentation:
The report has segmented the market into the following categories:
Breakup by Product:
Polystyrene
Polyurethane
Glass Wool
Others
Breakup by Application:
Walls and Floors
Roof
Cold Storages
Breakup by Region:
North America (United States, Canada)
Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)
Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)
Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)
Middle East and Africa
Competitive Landscape with Key Player:
All Weather Insulated Panels
American Insulated Panel
Enercept Inc.
Ingreen Systems Corp.
Isopan (Manni Group S.p.A)
Kingspan Group plc
KPS Global
Metl-Span Llc (Cornerstone Building Brands)
Owens Corning
PFB Corporation
Premier Building Systems Inc
Structural Panels Inc.
