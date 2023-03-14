Walnut Market is estimated to be US$ 10079.4 million by 2030 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 4.50% - By PMI
The report “Walnut Market, By Category, By Form, By Product Type, By Nature, By End-Use Industry Forecast to 2029"COVINA , CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest research study, the demand of Walnut Market accounted for US$ 6532.0 billion in 2020 and is projected to register a moderate CAGR of 4.50%”
The walnut market refers to the industry and business of producing, distributing, and selling walnuts to consumers. Walnuts are a popular nut that are consumed globally for their nutritional benefits and unique taste. The market is driven by factors such as increasing consumer awareness of the health benefits of walnuts, growing demand for organic and natural foods, and the popularity of walnuts as an ingredient in various cuisines. Key players in the walnut market include growers, processors, distributors, retailers, and e-commerce platforms. The market is highly competitive, with a large number of small and large players vying for market share. The walnut market is expected to continue growing in the coming years, with increasing demand for high-quality walnuts and the emergence of new markets in developing countries.
Key Market Insights from the report:
The Walnut Market accounted for US$ 6532.0 billion in 2020 and is projected to register a moderate CAGR of 4.50% over the forecast period. The market report has been segmented based on category, form, product type, nature, end-use industry.
• By category the global walnut market is categorized into a shell and shelled.
• By form, the global walnut market is segmented into raw and processed.
• The global walnut market is bifurcated by product type into black walnut and English walnut.
• By nature, the global walnut market is categorized into organic and conventional.
• By end-use industry, the global walnut market is classified into the household, industrial, food industry, snacks and spreads, sauces and dressings, bakery and confectionary, desserts, personal care and cosmetics, and pharmaceuticals.
• By region, the Asia Pacific walnut market is expected to account for a significant share in terms of revenue in the global walnut market over the forecast period. This can be attributed to the rising consumption of walnut due to their health effect in countries such as India and China. The Europe walnut market is expected to account for the fastest-growing rate in terms of revenue in the global walnut market over the forecast period.
Scope of the Report:
1. Global Walnut Market, By Category, 2020 - 2030, (US$ Mn)
- Overview
- Market Value and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Share Analysis (%), 2019 — 2029
- Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2020 - 2030
- Segment Trends
- In Shell
- Overview
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 - 2030
- Shelled
- Overview
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030
2. Global Walnut Market, By Form, 2020 - 2030, (US$ Mn)
- Overview
- Market Value and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Share Analysis (%), 2020 — 2030
- Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2020 - 2030
- Segment Trends
- Raw
- Overview
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 - 2030
- Processed
- Overview
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 - 2030
3. Global Walnut Market, By Product Type, 2020 - 2030, (US$ Mn)
- Overview
- Market Value and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Share Analysis (%), 2020 — 2030
- Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2020 - 2030
- Segment Trends
- Black Walnuts
- Overview
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 - 2030
- English Walnuts
- Overview
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 - 2030
4. Global Walnut Market, By Nature, 2020 - 2030, (US$ Mn)
- Overview
- Market Value and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Share Analysis (%), 2020 — 2030
- Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2020 - 2030
- Segment Trends
- Organic
- Overview
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 - 2030
- Conventional
- Overview
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 - 2030
5. Global Walnut Market, By End-Use Industry, 2020 - 2030, (US$ Mn)
- Overview
- Market Value and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Share Analysis (%), 2020 — 2030
- Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2020 - 2030
- Segment Trends
- Household
- Overview
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 - 2030
- Industrial
- Overview
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 - 2030
- Food Industry
- Overview
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 - 2030
- Snacks and Spreads
- Overview
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 - 2030
- Sauces and Dressings
- Overview
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 - 2030
- Bakery and Confectionary
- Overview
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 - 2030
- Desserts
- Overview
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 - 2030
- Personal Care and Cosmetics
- Overview
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 - 2030
- Pharmaceuticals
- Overview
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 - 2030
Key Reasons to Purchase Walnut Market:
Some reasons why people might consider purchasing walnut in the market:
1.Health benefits: Walnuts are considered a superfood because they are rich in antioxidants, omega-3 fatty acids, and other nutrients that have been linked to numerous health benefits, including improved heart health, brain function, and reduced inflammation.
2.Culinary versatility: Walnuts can be used in a variety of recipes, from sweet to savory. They can be used as a snack, in baking, as a topping for salads, or as a key ingredient in pesto, sauces, and dips.
3.Growing demand: The demand for walnuts is increasing globally, especially in emerging markets such as China and India. This trend is driven by increased awareness of the health benefits of walnuts and rising incomes in these regions.
4.Limited supply: The global supply of walnuts is relatively limited, with the majority of production coming from a few key countries such as the United States, China, and Iran. This limited supply can drive up prices and create opportunities for investors.
5.Investment potential: As with any commodity, the price of walnuts can fluctuate based on supply and demand factors. Investors may consider purchasing walnuts as a way to diversify their portfolio and potentially generate returns.
Check out more studies published by Prophecy Market Insights:
