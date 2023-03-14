Flight Tracking System Market by Type, Top impacting factors, Growth in safety, COVID-19 scenario, and Forecast by 2030

OREGAON, PORTLAND, UNITED STATES , March 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Flight tracking system deals with tracking the live location of flights. It is one of the emerging advancement in the areas of travel management and travel tracking solutions. With innovation of flight tracking system, it has led to the advancement in real-time tracking and monitoring technology. Dynamic systems of flight tracking provide more accurate information about the flight’s live location based on latitudinal, longitudinal position, and ground speed of aircraft. In addition, it has also led to improved safety system and is gaining momentum in the aviation sector.

𝐂𝐎𝐕𝐈𝐃-𝟏𝟗 𝐬𝐜𝐞𝐧𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐨 𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬:

COVID-19 has rapidly affected the sale in airlines industry, thus hampering the growth of the flight tracking system market.

Earlier, this market was expected to register a significant growth in 2021, but due to COVID-19, the market is expected to decline in the near future until the situation becomes stable and all processes are resumed.

Sales play a major role in airlines industry. Currently, there is no demand due to lockdown, which eventually led to the decline in the growth of the flight tracking system market.

𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐢𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐟𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬: 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐬𝐜𝐞𝐧𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐨 𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬, 𝐭𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬, 𝐝𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐬, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐢𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬

Rise in safety concerns of passengers and adoption of real-time flight tracking practices for long haul commercial aircraft are expected to drive the market growth. Moreover, high cost associated with communication for receiving updates and technical issues related with these systems restrain the market. Furthermore, support of regulatory authorities by providing rebate programs and unavailability of tamper-proof solutions provide lucrative opportunities for the flight tracking system market.

𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡 𝐢𝐧 𝐬𝐚𝐟𝐞𝐭𝐲 𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐜𝐞𝐫𝐧𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐩𝐚𝐬𝐬𝐞𝐧𝐠𝐞𝐫𝐬

In airline companies, the safety of passengers and crew members is the most important measure. Flight tracking system is effective in situation where an aircraft is flying in areas where radar coverage is very low. Therefore, increase in incidents of aircraft missing without leaving any track drives the growth of the flight tracking system market.

𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧

By Type

ADS-B

ACARS

FANS

By Application

Fixed Wing

Rotary Wing

