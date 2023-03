Flight Tracking System Market by Type, Top impacting factors, Growth in safety, COVID-19 scenario, and Forecast by 2030

OREGAON, PORTLAND, UNITED STATESย , March 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Flight tracking system deals with tracking the live location of flights. It is one of the emerging advancement in the areas of travel management and travel tracking solutions. With innovation of flight tracking system, it has led to the advancement in real-time tracking and monitoring technology. Dynamic systems of flight tracking provide more accurate information about the flightโ€™s live location based on latitudinal, longitudinal position, and ground speed of aircraft. In addition, it has also led to improved safety system and is gaining momentum in the aviation sector.

๐‚๐Ž๐•๐ˆ๐ƒ-๐Ÿ๐Ÿ— ๐ฌ๐œ๐ž๐ง๐š๐ซ๐ข๐จ ๐š๐ง๐š๐ฅ๐ฒ๐ฌ๐ข๐ฌ:

COVID-19 has rapidly affected the sale in airlines industry, thus hampering the growth of the flight tracking system market.

Earlier, this market was expected to register a significant growth in 2021, but due to COVID-19, the market is expected to decline in the near future until the situation becomes stable and all processes are resumed.

Sales play a major role in airlines industry. Currently, there is no demand due to lockdown, which eventually led to the decline in the growth of the flight tracking system market.

๐“๐จ๐ฉ ๐ข๐ฆ๐ฉ๐š๐œ๐ญ๐ข๐ง๐ ๐Ÿ๐š๐œ๐ญ๐จ๐ซ๐ฌ: ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐ฌ๐œ๐ž๐ง๐š๐ซ๐ข๐จ ๐š๐ง๐š๐ฅ๐ฒ๐ฌ๐ข๐ฌ, ๐ญ๐ซ๐ž๐ง๐๐ฌ, ๐๐ซ๐ข๐ฏ๐ž๐ซ๐ฌ, ๐š๐ง๐ ๐ข๐ฆ๐ฉ๐š๐œ๐ญ ๐š๐ง๐š๐ฅ๐ฒ๐ฌ๐ข๐ฌ

Rise in safety concerns of passengers and adoption of real-time flight tracking practices for long haul commercial aircraft are expected to drive the market growth. Moreover, high cost associated with communication for receiving updates and technical issues related with these systems restrain the market. Furthermore, support of regulatory authorities by providing rebate programs and unavailability of tamper-proof solutions provide lucrative opportunities for the flight tracking system market.

๐†๐ซ๐จ๐ฐ๐ญ๐ก ๐ข๐ง ๐ฌ๐š๐Ÿ๐ž๐ญ๐ฒ ๐œ๐จ๐ง๐œ๐ž๐ซ๐ง๐ฌ ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐ฉ๐š๐ฌ๐ฌ๐ž๐ง๐ ๐ž๐ซ๐ฌ

In airline companies, the safety of passengers and crew members is the most important measure. Flight tracking system is effective in situation where an aircraft is flying in areas where radar coverage is very low. Therefore, increase in incidents of aircraft missing without leaving any track drives the growth of the flight tracking system market.

๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐’๐ž๐ ๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง

By Type

ADS-B

ACARS

FANS

By Application

Fixed Wing

Rotary Wing

