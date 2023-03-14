Surface Acoustic Wave (SAW) Filters Market Research Offers Actionable Intelligence for Business Leaders till 2030

Surface Acoustic Wave (SAW) Filters Market Trends 2030

The global surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters market size is projected to reach $9.94 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 8.5% from 2021 to 2030.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, March 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters are compressed filters used in a variety of applications up to frequency range of 3 GHz. These filters convert electrical energy into mechanical or acoustic energy on a piezoelectric material. SAW filters use interdigital transducers (IDTs) to convert an electrical signal into a mechanical wave.

The growth of the global surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters market is anticipated to be driven by factors such as need for multiple bands in Long-Term Evolution (LTE) and surge in usage of small & low-cost filters in smartphones. In addition, adoption of surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters in RADAR systems boosts the overall market growth. However, high power consumption issue of SAW filters acts as a major restraint of the global surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters market. On the contrary, continuous rise in the number of subscribers and new application areas of wireless technologies is expected to create lucrative opportunities for the surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters market.

Competitive Landscape:

The key players of the global Surface Acoustic Wave (SAW) Filters Market examined in the report include Abracon, API Technologies Corp, Kyocera Corporation, Microchip Technologies, Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd, Qorvo, Inc., Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., Skyworks Solutions, Inc., Tai-Saw Technology Co., Ltd., and TDK Corporation

The key players of the market focus on introducing technologically advanced products to remain competitive in the market. Partnership, and product launch are expected to be the prominent strategies adopted by the market players. North America accounted for a major share of the market in 2020, owing to the presence of major players in the region. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR, owing to rise in adoption of surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters in a variety of fields.

Key Market Segments

By Type

• RF SAW Filters

• IF SAW Filters

By Enterprise Size

• Small & Medium Enterprise

• Large Enterprise

By Frequency Range

• Less than 100 MHz

• 101–1,000 MHz

• 1,001–2,000 MHz

• More than 2,000 MHz

By Industry Vertical

• Consumer Electronics

• Automotive

• Aerospace & Defense

• Telecommunications

• Others

By Region

• North America

◦ U.S.

◦ Canada

◦ Mexico

• Europe

◦ UK

◦ Germany

◦ France

◦ Italy

◦ Rest of Europe

• Asia-Pacific

◦ China

◦ Japan

◦ India

◦ Australia

◦ South Korea

◦ Rest of Asia-Pacific

• LAMEA

◦ Latin America

◦ Middle East

◦ Africa

