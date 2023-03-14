Rolling Stock Market Analysis, Market Share, Trends, Business Strategy and Forecast to 2031

Rolling stocks are employed in the railway transportation industry, which includes all vehicles that can travel by rail.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, March 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Top impacting factors

Surge in allocation of the budget for development of railways, increase in demand for safe, secure, & efficient transport, and growth in usage of public transport services for minimizing traffic congestions drive the growth of the global rolling stock market. However, high capital investment and refurbishment of existing stock hinder the market growth. On the other hand, enhancement in railway infrastructure, specifically in developing countries and rise in industrial & mining activity create new opportunities in the industry.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗙𝗿𝗲𝗲 𝗦𝗮𝗺𝗽𝗹𝗲: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-toc-and-sample/5732

Rolling stocks are employed in the railway transportation industry, which includes all vehicles that can travel by rail. Powered locomotives & unpowered freight wagons, passenger coaches, and other vehicles are all part of the rolling stock industry. It plays an integral role in facilitating comfortable, reliable, and cost-effective transportation for the passengers and transporting goods, across long distances. It can also be easily customized as per the exact requirements of the end user and provides a larger carrying capacity in comparison to other forms of transportation.

The global Rolling Stock Market was valued at $51.31 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach $73. 27 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 3.7% from 2022 to 2031.

Presently, rolling stock industry is experiencing extensive transformation as the demand for rail transport has increased substantially. Also, the advancement in both powered & unpowered vehicles such as railcars, wagons, coaches, locomotives, as well as vehicles used for support services coupled with facilitation of easy transportation have propelled the adoption of these by end-users for transportation of goods & passenger services. For instance, in October 2019, CRRC Corporation Limited launched the first localized ETS2 meter-gauge D-series high-speed train with business class in Malaysia. The new train’s features 180-degree rotatable business class seats, special seats for passengers with disabilities and safety belts, power outlets, video and audio entertainment, remote ordering, service calls and dynamic maps.

Leading Market Players

CRRC Corporation Limited

Alstom

Siemens Mobility

Bombardier Transportation

General Electric

Hyundai Rotem

Kawasaki Heavy Industries

Trinity Rail Group

Stadler

Stadler Rail AG

Europe dominates the market, in terms of revenue, followed by Asia-Pacific, North America, and LAMEA. Germany dominated the global rolling stock market share in 2021. However, China is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period, owing to series of initiatives taken by private companies, local governments, and federal officials to promote the adoption of rolling stock.

𝗜𝗻𝘁𝗲𝗿𝗲𝘀𝘁𝗲𝗱 𝘁𝗼 𝗣𝗿𝗼𝗰𝘂𝗿𝗲 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗥𝗲𝘀𝗲𝗮𝗿𝗰𝗵 𝗥𝗲𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁? 𝗜𝗻𝗾𝘂𝗶𝗿𝗲 𝗕𝗲𝗳𝗼𝗿𝗲 𝗕𝘂𝘆𝗶𝗻𝗴 - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/5732

In addition, the rolling stock industry size has witnessed significant growth in recent years, owing to the reliable infrastructure equipment with high level of safety and greater adoption of new integrated solutions. Coupled with these expansion strategies have also been contributing to the growth. Furthermore, the companies operating in the rolling stock market have adopted partnerships, acquisitions, and product launches to increase their market share and expand their geographical presence. For instance, December 2021, Alstom expanded its new industrial base in Morocco, with the investment of $11.25 million to build a new production line & develop capability in country to manufacture on board transformers. It is the second production line at Alstom’s facility in Fez, which produces harnesses and electrical cabinets for rail and take up about 13,000sq.m of the facility and will be operational in 2023.

Also, the adoption of hydrogen fuel cell locomotives & battery-operated trains owing to the need for green transportation, creating cost-effective solution for trains and better performance of railway locomotives. In January 2022, Alstom launched a battery train in collaboration with Deutsche BAHN AG. Therefore, with the growing popularity of hydrogen fuel cell locomotives and battery-operated trains, the demand for rolling stock market is expected to grow in the coming years globally.

Factors such as increase in allocation of the budget for development of railways, rise in demand for secure, safer, & efficient transport, and increase in use of public transport services as a solution to minimize traffic congestions drive the growth of the rolling stock market. However, high capital requirement and refurbishment of existing rolling stock are anticipated to hamper the growth of the rolling stock market. Further, increase in development & testing of autonomous train, improvement in railway infrastructure, particularly in developing countries, and rise in industrial & mining activity are expected to create numerous opportunities for rolling stock market expansion.

𝗣𝗿𝗼𝗰𝘂𝗿𝗲 𝗥𝗲𝘀𝗲𝗮𝗿𝗰𝗵 𝗥𝗲𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁 𝗼𝗻 @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/rolling-stock-market/purchase-options

