Gastrointestinal Stents Market Expected to Rise at a CAGR of 3.5% During 2023-2028
EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Gastrointestinal Stents Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028,” offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the gastrointestinal stents market. The global gastrointestinal stents market size reached US$ 409.0 Million in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 508.6 Million by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 3.5% during 2023-2028.
Gastrointestinal Stents Market Outlook:
Gastrointestinal stents are small, metal mesh tubes that are inserted into the esophagus, stomach, or small intestine. They are used to widen a narrowed or blocked area of the gastrointestinal tract. This procedure is often recommended when other treatments, such as medications or lifestyle changes, have failed to provide relief or when the patient's condition has become too severe to be managed with those treatments. The stents are inserted through endoscopy, which involves inserting a thin, flexible tube with a camera and light at the end through the mouth and into the stomach. This allows the doctor to see the area of narrowing and insert the stent into the right place. The stent is then opened and left in place that keeps the area open and allowing food and digestive juices to pass through. Additionally, they are widely utilized to provide relief during cancer, ulcers, or gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD).
Gastrointestinal Stents Market Trends:
The escalating demand for minimally invasive treatments majorly drives the global market. As more individuals become aware of the advantages of minimally invasive treatments, the demand for gastrointestinal stents is growing rapidly across the globe as they are associated with reduced hospital stays, fewer complications, and faster recovery times. Furthermore, their cost-effectiveness is making them increasingly popular among both healthcare providers and patients, thereby propelling the market. Along with this, the rising prevalence of certain gastrointestinal diseases, such as colorectal cancer, which requires specialized treatments, such as gastrointestinal stent placement, as part of their therapy is also influencing the market. Apart from this, the widespread adoption of gastrointestinal stents in the home care setting, allowing patients to receive treatment in the comfort of their own homes, is significantly supporting the demand. Moreover, the rapid development of advanced technologies, including bioabsorbable stents, self-expanding stents, and drug-eluting stents, is creating a positive market outlook.
Key Market Segmentation:
Competitive Landscape with Key Players:
• Becton
• Dickinson and Company
• Boston Scientific Corporation
• Cantel Medical Corporation
• Conmed Corporation
• Cook Group Incorporated
• ELLA-CS
• S.R.O.
• Hobbs Medical Inc.
• Merit Medical Systems Inc.
• Olympus Corporation
• Taewoong Medical Co. Ltd.
Breakup by Product Type:
• Biliary Stents
• Duodenal Stents
• Colonic Stents
• Pancreatic Stents
• Esophageal Stents
Breakup by Technology Type:
• Anti-Migratory Stents
• Drug-Eluting Stents
• Radioactive Stents
• Anti-Reflux Stents
• Shape-Modified Stents
• Others
Breakup by Material:
• Plastic Stents
• Self-Expanding Metal Stents
- Stainless Steel Stents
- Nitinol Stents
- Others
• Covered Self-Expandable Metallic Stents
• Biodegradable or Drug Eluting Stents
Breakup by End User:
• Hospitals
• Specialty Clinics
• Ambulatory Surgical Centres
• Others
Breakup by Region:
• North America (United States, Canada)
• Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)
• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)
• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)
• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)
