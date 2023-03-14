Global Clinical Oncology Next Generation Sequencing Market Is Projected To Grow At A 14% Rate Through Forecast Period

Clinical Oncology Next Generation Sequencing Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

March 14, 2023

The Business Research Company’s “Clinical Oncology Next Generation Sequencing Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the clinical oncology next generation sequencing market. As per TBRC’s clinical oncology next generation sequencing market forecast, the clinical oncology next generation sequencing market is expected to grow from $0.75 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 13.7%.

The growth in the clinical oncology next generation sequencing market is due to rise in the number of cancer cases across the globe. North America region is expected to hold the largest clinical oncology next generation sequencing market share. Major players in the clinical oncology next generation sequencing market include Thermo Fisher Scientific (Qiagen), Oxford Nanopore Technologies, QIAGEN, Myriad Genetics, Illumina.

Trending Clinical Oncology Next Generation Sequencing Market Trend

Companies in the clinical oncology next-generation sequencing are increasingly investing in automation of workflow to increase precision and reduce the sample-to-sample variability.

Clinical Oncology Next Generation Sequencing Market Segments

• By Technology: Ion Semiconductor Sequencing, Pyro-Sequencing, Synthesis Sequencing, Real Time Sequencing, Ligation Sequencing, Reversible Dye Termination Sequencing, Nano-Pore Sequencing

• By Application: Screening, Companion Diagnostics, Other Diagnostics

• By End User: Hospital Laboratories, Clinical Research Organizations, Diagnostic laboratories

• By Geography: The global clinical oncology next generation sequencing market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Next generation sequencing (NGS) is a process used to determine the sequence of nucleotides in a section of DNA and is used in oncology research. NGS is used to identify rare cancer mutations and familial cancer mutation carriers and to provide molecular rationale for appropriate targeted therapy.

Clinical Oncology Next Generation Sequencing Global Market Report 2023 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size date for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Clinical Oncology Next Generation Sequencing Global Market Report 2023 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides clinical oncology next generation sequencing market forecast insights and clinical oncology NGS market analysis on clinical oncology next generation sequencing global market size, drivers and trends, clinical oncology next generation sequencing industry major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and clinical oncology next generation sequencing global market growth across geographies. The clinical oncology next generation sequencing global market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

