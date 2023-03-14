Flow Chemistry Market to Exceed US$ 3.0 Billion Globally by 2023-2028 | CAGR of 9.6%
IMARC Group has recently released a new research study titled, The global flow chemistry market size reached US$ 1.7 Billion in 2022.UNITED STATES, March 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IMARC Group has recently released a new research study titled "Flow Chemistry Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028", The global flow chemistry market size reached US$ 1.7 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 3.0 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 9.6% during 2023-2028. This report can serve as an excellent guide for investors, researchers, consultants, marketing strategists and all those who are planning to foray into the market in any form.
Flow chemistry is a process used for performing chemical reactions between reactive compounds in a single flowing stream. It is commonly employed for hydrogenation, oxidation, halogenation, and diazotization reactions. In this process, the compounds are pumped together in a vessel and flowed through a temperature-controlled pipe, chamber, or microreactor. It offers several advantages over traditionally used batch reactors, including faster, safer, and scalable reactions and cleaning products. As a result, flow chemistry finds extensive applications in the pharmaceutical, chemical, and petrochemical industries across the globe.
Request for a free sample copy of this report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/flow-chemistry-market/requestsample
Flow Chemistry Market Trends and Drivers:
The global flow chemistry market is primarily driven by rising product utilization in the chemical sector to manufacture bulk chemicals, providing greater control over mass and heat transfer rates, laminar flow conditions, and high volumetric productivity. Moreover, the surging adoption of microreactors in the pharmaceutical industry, as they provide safe processing conditions for highly toxic and hazardous reactions, is positively influencing the market growth. Additionally, the rising use of flow chemistry to synthesize various petrochemicals, including ethane, benzene, ethylene, and methane, has catalyzed market growth. Furthermore, numerous technological advancements, including the integration of highly automated flow synthesis systems with machine learning (ML) and sustainable manufacturing solutions, are contributing to market growth. Other factors, including ongoing research and development (R&D) activities, favorable government policies promoting the use of biofuel, and rapid expansion of the chemical industry, are also anticipated to create a positive market outlook.
Report Segmentation:
The report has segmented the market into the following categories:
Breakup by Reactor:
Continuous Stirred Tank Reactor
Plug Flow Reactor
Microreactor
Microwave System
Others
Breakup by Application:
Pharmaceuticals
Chemicals
Academia and Research
Petrochemicals
Others
Market Breakup by Region:
North America (United States, Canada)
Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)
Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)
Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)
Middle East and Africa
Competitive Landscape with Key Player:
AM Technology
Chemtrix BV
Corning Incorporated
Ehrfeld Mikrotechnik GmbH
FutureChemistry Holding B.V.
HEL Ltd.
Lonza Group AG
Milestone Srl (Koch Media GmbH)
Parr Instruments Company
Syrris Ltd (Asahi Glassplant Inc.)
ThalesNano Inc.
Ask Analyst for 10% Free Customized Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/request?type=report&id=3987&flag=C
If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.
Other Trending Reports By IMARC Group
Virtual Data Room Market Report
Healthcare CRM Market Report
https://www.benzinga.com/pressreleases/22/08/ab28608349/organ-preservation-market-report-2022-27-size-share-growth-outlook-and-forecast
https://www.benzinga.com/pressreleases/22/08/ab28608347/business-process-management-market-2022-27-trends-size-industry-growth-and-forecast
https://www.benzinga.com/pressreleases/23/02/ab31048230/simulation-software-market-to-surpass-us-27-4-billion-at-a-cagr-of-12-8-by-2028
https://www.benzinga.com/pressreleases/23/02/ab31048232/strapping-machine-market-to-surpass-us-7-2-billion-at-a-cagr-of-3-2-by-2028
About Us
IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.
IMARC's information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company's expertise.
Elena Anderson
IMARC Services Private Limited
+1 6317911145
email us here