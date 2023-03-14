CNG Tanks Market Growth, Development Factors, Applications, and Future Prospects and forecast up to 2031

The CNG tanks market is segmented on the basis of raw material, propulsion, vehicle type, type, and region.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, March 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “CNG Tanks Market," The CNG tanks market was valued at $1.5 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $2.6 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 5.9% from 2022 to 2031.

In 2021, Asia-Pacific dominated the market, in terms of revenue, followed by North America, Europe, and LAMEA. Increase in vehicle production, rise in fuel efficiency norms in Asia-Pacific drives the CNG tanks industry growth in the region. Furthermore, stringent government regulations on account of environmental concern and increase in subsidy among various regions such as Asia-Pacific and LAMEA has increased the demand for CNG in the automotive industry which in turn is expected to fuel the demand for CNG tanks market

Covid-19 Scenario

The COVID-19 outbreak forced governments to impose strict lockdowns and ban the import & export of key raw materials, thereby impacting the growth of the global CNG Tanks market during the COVID-19 period.

Disruption of supply chain activities and halt in the production of raw materials for manufacturing CNG tanks adversely affected the revenue and sales of CNG tanks.

Reduction in petroleum products demand due to the lockdown during the COVID-19 period led to a reduction in the use of personal vehicle transportation and this minimized the demand for crude oil, thereby causing a decimation in CNG costs and adversely impacting the global market surge.

The prominent key factors that drive growth of the CNG tanks market are surge in adoption of natural gas in the automotive industry and rise in environmental awareness. Owing to ever-increasing oil prices, the low-cost of CNG is preferred in many countries. Moreover, the growth in energy requirement by various nations leads to the use of non-conventional fuel such as compressed natural gas, which drives the market. Owing to this, increase in government regulations to promote the usage of CNG as fuel in the transportation sector.

The CNG tanks market is segmented on the basis of raw material, propulsion, vehicle type, type, and region. By raw material, it is divided into glass fiber composites raw materials, carbon fiber composites raw materials, and others. By propulsion, it is bifurcated into petrol and diesel. By vehicle type, it is segmented into passenger cars, light commercial vehicles (LCVs), and heavy commercial vehicles (HCVs). By type, it is divided into P Type 1 CNG Tanks, Type 2 CNG Tanks, Type 3 CNG Tanks, and Type 4 CNG Tanks. By region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

KEY FINDINGS OF THE STUDY

By raw material, the glass fiber composites raw materials segment is expected to register a significant growth during the forecast period.

By propulsion, the petrol segment is projected to lead the global CNG tanks market.

By vehicle type, the passenger vehicles segment is projected to lead the global CNG tanks market.

By type, the type 2 CNG tanks segment is projected to lead the global CNG tanks market.

Region-wise, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Key players that operate in this CNG tanks market include Anhui Clean Energy Co., Ltd., Avanco GmbH, Beijing Tianhai Industry Co., Ltd., Everest Kanto Cylinders Limited, Faber Industrie S.P.A, FIBA Technologies, Inc., Hexagon Composites ASA, Indoruss Synergy Pvt. Ltd., Lianyungang Zhongfu Lianzhong Composites Group Co. Ltd., Luxfer Holdings PLC, Maruti Koatsu Cylinders Ltd., NGV Technologies Inc., Plastic Omnium, Praxair Technology, Inc., Quantum Fuel Systems LLC, ULLIT, and Worthington Industries Inc.

