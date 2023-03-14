Washing Machine Market to Surpass US$ 68.3 Billion at a CAGR of 4.5% by 2028
IMARC Group has recently released a new research study titled, The global washing machine market size reached US$ 51.9 Billion in 2022.UNITED STATES, March 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IMARC Group has recently released a new research study titled “Washing Machine Market: Global Industry Trends, Size, Share, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028“, The global washing machine market size reached US$ 51.9 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 68.3 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 4.5% during 2023-2028. This report can serve as an excellent guide for investors, researchers, consultants, marketing strategists and all those who are planning to foray into the market in any form.
A washing machine is an electronic device used for cleaning fabrics and clothes. It operates by spinning the clothes rapidly to generate centrifugal force and remove dirt from the fibers. It includes numerous components such as tub, tub guards, balance rings, water pumps, water inlet valve, water supply hose, circuit board, motor, paddles, timer, water level control, and wash selector. These components are made up of plastic and sheet steel materials with porcelain and zinc coatings to prevent corrosion and extend the lifespan of the machine. Presently, washing machine is also available in several types, including top-and front-load, fully automatic, and semi-automatic variations. As a result, they are widely utilized in residential and commercial sectors.
Washing Machine Market Trends and Drivers:
The market is primarily driven by the growing working population with hectic lifestyles across the globe. In addition, the increasing consumer preference toward on-demand laundry and dry-cleaning services that offer doorstep pick-up and delivery for convenience are contributing to the market growth. Moreover, various technological advancements, such as the introduction of machines integrated with the Internet of Things (IoT) and artificial intelligence (AI) for real-time alerts and remote access, represent another major growth-inducing factor. Besides this, numerous governing bodies are encouraging individuals to switch toward energy-efficient appliances with minimal carbon footprint and maintenance requirements, which is providing a positive thrust to the market growth. Furthermore, the widespread adoption of online laundry services by consumers, expanding fashion and apparel industries, and extensive use of washing machines in residential and commercial settings are creating a favorable market outlook.
Report Segmentation:
The report has segmented the market into the following categories:
Breakup by Product:
Fully Automatic
Front Load
Top Load
Semi-Automatic
Dryers
Breakup by Technology:
Smart Connected
Conventional
Breakup by Capacity:
Below 6 kg
6.1 to 8 kg
Above 8 kg
Breakup by Application:
Healthcare
Hospitality
Others
Breakup by End Use:
Commercial
Residential
Market Breakup by Region:
North America (United States, Canada)
Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)
Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)
Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)
Middle East and Africa
Competitive Landscape with Key Player:
The competitive landscape of the market has also been analyzed, with some of the top leading washing machine companies.
AB Electrolux
Alliance Laundry Systems LLC
Godrej Group
Haier Group Corporation
IFB Industries Limited
LG Electronics Inc.
MIRC Electronics Limited
Panasonic Corporation
Robert Bosch GmbH
Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.
Toshiba Corporation
Whirlpool Corporation.
