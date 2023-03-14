I Need A VA Staffing Solutions Founder Brittany Bettini Named Among Business Elite's 40 Under 40
Asheville entrepreneur Brittany Bettini was recognized as one of the US’s top young business leaders at the Las Vegas ceremony.
The exceptional team I've built has been the backbone of my accomplishments, constantly pushing me to strive for more.”ASHEVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, March 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Brittany Bettini, the founder of I Need A VA Staffing Solutions, has been honored as one of Business Elite's 40 under 40. This recognition is a testament to Bettini's entrepreneurial spirit, dedication to excellence, and outstanding contributions to the business community.
— Brittany Bettini
Bettini is an award-winning entrepreneur, writer, and philanthropist who has made a name for herself through her various ventures. She is the founder and CEO of I Need A VA, Bettini Financial, and Bettini Business Academy. In previous years Bettini was named as one of Business North Carolina Magazine's Small Business Trailblazers and received a Henderson County Athena Award nomination. She is also an esteemed member of the Forbes Business Council and has written articles appearing in numerous publications, including Forbes magazine, Yahoo Finance, Entrepreneur Magazine, MarketWatch, and USA Today.
Through her company, I Need A VA Staffing Solutions, Brittany has provided expert coaching to small business owners on the intricacies of rapid growth using virtual staff, press, and other invaluable tools she has acquired during her entrepreneurial journey. Brittany's passion for assisting others, particularly fellow entrepreneurs, is evident in everything she does. Every challenge she has encountered in growing her own businesses, she endeavors to overcome for those who will follow in her footsteps.
Business Elite Awards is an organization and platform committed to recognizing the most ambitious and successful business leaders. The award ceremony and gala dinner is the most iconic leadership and networking event, inviting successful business executives, entrepreneurs, business owners, and key decision-makers from across the country to gather in celebration. The 2023 event was held at the iconic Bellagio Resort and Casino in Las Vegas.
On March 1st, 2023, Bettini was recognized as one of the US's 40 most successful and ambitious young business leaders. The “40 Under 40” Award Ceremony and Gala Dinner in Las Vegas, Nevada. This honor highlights the power of impactful, resilient, and courageous leadership and recognizes its impact. The honorees are selected for their professional accomplishments, hard work, and advancement of others in their industries.
When asked about this accomplishment, Bettini says, "It's truly humbling to have my sleepless nights, second-guessing, and years of dedicated service to my businesses recognized in this way. Although I'm grateful for the acknowledgment, I can't take sole credit for the success of my brands. The exceptional team I've built has been the backbone of my accomplishments, constantly pushing me to strive for more. I Need A VA's team, in particular, inspires me to dream bigger, work harder, and never give up. Their unwavering commitment to helping entrepreneurs achieve their aspirations is what drives me every day, and for that, I am immensely grateful."
Bettini's recognition as one of Business Elite's 40 under 40 is a testament to her hard work, dedication, and passion for entrepreneurship. Her remarkable achievements and contributions to the business community are an inspiration to all. I Need A VA Staffing Solutions congratulates Bettini on this well-deserved honor and wishes her continued success in all her future endeavors.
Paulene Aledo
I Need A VA
+1 888-570-8248
Info@ineedava.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Instagram