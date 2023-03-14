Global Multifamily Modular and Prefabricated Housing Construction Market Forecast 2023-2032 – Market Size, Drivers

Multifamily Modular and Prefabricated Housing Construction Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends Forecast 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, March 14, 2023

As per TBRC's multifamily modular and prefabricated housing construction market forecast, the global multifamily modular and prefabricated housing construction market size is expected to grow to $62.62 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 7.1%.

The benefits associated with modular construction are projected to contribute to the growth of the multifamily modular and prefabricated housing construction market. Asia-Pacific is expected to hold the largest multifamily modular and prefabricated housing construction market share. Major players in the multifamily modular and prefabricated housing construction market include Guerdon Modular Buildings; ATCO; Laing O'Rourke; Red Sea International Company.

Initiatives by governments across countries to promote sustainable buildings and waste reduction along with mandating the use of modular and prefabricated systems are a major trend shaping the growth of the multifamily modular and prefabricated housing market. According to the Building and Construction Authority (BCA), a Singapore government agency website, the Singapore government mandated the Prefabricated Prefinished Volumetric Construction (PPVC) acceptance framework to be used at development sites. PPVC suppliers and manufacturers are instructed to ensure that their PPVC systems and in-built bathrooms meet the PPVC performance requirements. Thus, government initiatives to promote green buildings and the use of modular housing are expected to remain a key trend for the industry.

Multifamily Modular and Prefabricated Housing Construction Market Segments

• By Type: Permanent, Relocatable

• By Material: Steel, Precast Concrete, Wood, Plastic, Other Materials

• By Geography: The global multifamily modular and prefabricated housing construction market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

The multifamily modular and prefabricated housing construction market consists of sales revenue earned by companies that are engaged in the construction of multifamily modular and prefabricated homes. Modular construction is a process wherein units are built and inspected offsite in a manufacturing facility while the podium, foundation, and infrastructure are built onsite. This method is used to increase housing production by accelerating construction time and reducing construction costs.

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

The multifamily modular and prefabricated housing construction global market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies.

