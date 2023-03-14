PRESS RELEASE: WORLD CONSUMER RIGHTS DAY – 15 MARCH 2023

SAMOA, March 14 - March 15th of each year is recognized by the Consumer International as World Consumer Rights Day (WCRD) to highlight issues influencing consumers worldwide and raise awareness about basic consumer rights and needs. Typically, the 25th year since WCRD has been celebrated in Samoa.

The eight (8) basic consumer rights include the;

Right to safety, Right to information, Right to choose, Right to representation, Right to satisfaction of basic needs, Right to redress, Right to a healthy environment, Right to consumer education.

In honour of this special day, the Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Labour (MCIL) sets aside the universal theme “Empowering Consumers Through Clean Energy Transitions” but chooses to proceed raising commitment in engaging consumers and businesses to interact in a solid and competitive trading environment by conducting outreach programs.

MCIL in collaboration with the Ministry of Health (MOH), the Office of the Regulator (OOTR), Samoa Business Hubs (SBH) and Gambling Control Authority (GCA) will conduct awareness programs in Savaii and Upolu to commemorate WCRD this year. The roles of these government agencies in our joint endeavours in Consumer Protection, Trade facilitation, Business Development and Food Safety Ministry are significantly recognized.

The envisioned purpose of the awareness programs is to further enhance and boost the understanding of consumers and business operators of their obligatory roles and ensure the business community sensibly treats consumers without any deceptive activities. In addition to the awareness programs, a talk show on television was held to assist convey the message broadly to the whole country.

The series of awareness programs intends to cover Falealili and Faasaleleaga III districts targeting consumers, business operators and the general public:

• Tuesday, 14th March – Talk show on TV 1

• Wednesday, 15th March – Poutasi, Community Hall

• Friday, 17th March – Sapapalii, EFKS Hall

END