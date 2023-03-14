MEDIA RELEASE: DONATION FOR CHILDREN SURVIVORS MARKS WOMEN’S DAY CELEBRATION

SAMOA, March 14 - The donation of variety supplies by the Samoa Police Women’s Advisory Network to the children survivors of violence, marks the International Women’s Day celebration on Wednesday this week, for the Ministry of Police and the Samoa Victim Support Group.

The President of the S.P.W.A.N, Detective Inspector Aldora Mamaia spoke on behalf of the Deputy Commissioner Papalii Monalisa Tiai-Keti and the women’s network when presenting the variety of food and toiletry donation.

The annual gifting by the S.P.W.A.N is always received with great appreciation by SVSG, to cater for the needs of the growing number of children and women survivors of violence under its care.

The theme for International Women’s Day 2023 (IWD) is “Embrace Equity,” and through this donation, the S.P.W.A.N had demonstrated their commitment to promoting equity and supporting vulnerable members of the community.

In addition to the donation presented by the S.P.W.A.N in Upolu, the same was carried out by its counterparts in Savaii, when they donated assorted of supplies to the SVSG Office at Tuasivi.

“We are delighted to continue our support for the Samoa Victim Support Group through this annual donation. The work done by SVSG is invaluable to our community, and we are proud to contribute to their efforts,” Detective Inspector Aldora Mamaia

SVSG President Siliniu Lina Chang thanked the Samoa Police Women’s Advisory Network for always thinking about the survivors of violence during the IWD celebration. “This is a huge help, especially the staple foods and coconuts for the residents meals. Faafetai le alofa ma le agalelei.”