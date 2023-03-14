MEDIA RELEASE: Second-Chance Arts Exhibition and Auction

SAMOA, March 14 - 14th March, 2023

Samoa Police, Prisons and Corrections Services held its first Second-Chance Arts Exhibition and Auction last week on Friday 10th of March, 2023.

The Second-Chance Arts Exhibition is part of an initiative that was instigated by his Honourable, Justice Vui Clarence Nelson during his visit back in 2022. It is known to help facilitate and develop an Advanced Art class at the Tanumalala prison for educative purposes, motivate change in behaviour; as well as up-skilling inmates (both men and women) with advanced artistic skills.

Samoa Stationery and Books Ltd in collaboration with the British High Commission to Samoa proudly funded the event which was held at the Taumeasina Island Resort. The program ran for 15 weeks with nine (9) entailed inmates (8 males and 1 female). Most of these inmates had neither skill nor any knowledge entering this project; however, has tremendously gained new skills and new experiences thanks to the support and assistance from our very own renowned artist Lalovai Peseta of the Manamea Art Studio.

Honourable Justice Vui Clarence Nelson delivered the keynote address of the evening, in which he reiterated how these kinds of programs can benefit prisoners in not only rehabilitating but also making use of their time while serving their terms.

The audience consisted of the Diplomatic Corp members and the business community. The invited guests were astonished by the talent of the inmates and how they articulated their feelings and thoughts in paintings.

Deputy Commissioner Leiataua Samuelu Afamasaga for Prisons, on behalf of Samoa Police, Prisons and Corrections Services’ Commissioner and Executive, extended a warm thank you to all the key partners and supporters that made this event possible namely, the British High Commissioner to Samoa David Ward and the British High Commission, Hon. Justice Vui Clarence Nelson, Samoa Stationery and Books Ltd CEO- Tofilau Fiti Leung Wai her management and staff, Taumeasina Island Resort, SPPCS partners and the community for their ongoing support.

More than $10,000 talā was raised during the event, with the utmost regard, that the proceeds will go into the continuing rollout of this invaluable rehabilitation program.

