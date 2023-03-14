PHILIPPINES, March 14 - Press Release

March 14, 2023 Legarda vows to help boost PH creative industries; underscores sector's impact to livelihood generation Promoting innovation and Filipino excellence, Senate President Pro Tempore Loren Legarda expressed her commitment to nurturing local creativity during the 2nd Philippine Creative Industries Summit hosted by the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI). The Summit serves as a platform to gather the country's institutional partners and stakeholders to discuss and enhance the current state of the Philippines' creative industries. "With the passage of the Republic Act 11904 or the Philippine Creative Industries Development Act (PCIDA), which I co-authored in the previous congress, our contemporary and traditional artists, creatives, and entrepreneurs who have been an integral part of our culture and economy are safeguarded and supported," Legarda remarked as she graced the event. "The passage of RA 11904 is significant, especially since our creative industries sector needs a boost from the losses they incurred because of the global restrictions imposed in 2020," she furthered. Legarda stressed that more could be done to support and protect the country's creative industry, mainly since such industry generated over five million jobs in 2021, or 11.6% of the total national employment. She also gave importance to the creation of enabling environments and the provision of resources and opportunities for the development of creative talents. "As mentioned in the 2023-2028 Philippine Development Plan, this sector deserves more proactive programs and collaboration of concerned sectors. We can provide funding, spearhead active promotions, help develop the capacities of our artists, develop centers of creative excellence, arrange incubation spaces for Filipino creatives to collaborate, and showcase the assets of the country in creative tourism while protecting our creative workers," she said. To highlight Filipino talent, culture, heritage, and traditions, Legarda has supported various programs, including the National Arts and Crafts Fair, Manila FAME organized by the Center for Trade Expositions and Missions (CITEM) and the School of Living Traditions (SLTs) where the creativity and the artistry of indigenous peoples are showcased by the "masters" of the indigenous communities to the succeeding generations. Moreover, she has filed several bills to nurture arts, culture, and creativity, such as Senate Bill No. 836 or the Philippine Music Industry Act of 2022, SBN 1338 or the Philippine Rondalla Program of 2022, SBN 492 or the Philippine Arts in Venice Biennale Act of 2022, SBN 241 or the Philippine Handloom Weaving Industry Development Act of 2020, and SBN 247 or the One-Town-One-Product Philippines Act of 2022. To honor Filipino talents and creativity, Legarda noted the various artistic achievements of renowned Filipinos such as director Brillante Mendoza, actors Nora Aunor and John Arcilla, and weaver Sammy Buhle from Ifugao. "Our creative industries are built on the foundation of creativity and not by profit or economy. It is the driving force behind their success. As such, it is crucial that we ensure our creative artists are nurtured and protected," Legarda proclaimed.