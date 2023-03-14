Tulfo files bill mandating prompt response to critical infrastructure emergency service requests

To avoid power outages, communication failures, and other problems affecting public safety and national security, Senator Idol Raffy Tulfo filed a measure mandating immediate response to emergency service requests related to critical infrastructure.

Tulfo, Chairperson of the Committee on Energy, filed Senate Bill (SB) No. 1882 seeking to guarantee the stability, resilience, and security of critical infrastructure to prevent and respond to potential disruptions.

Critical infrastructure includes facilities, networks, and systems that support key services such as power generation and distribution, water supply, transportation, communications, healthcare, and financial services.

"Critical infrastructure is vulnerable to various threats, including natural disasters, accidents, cyberattacks, and intentional acts of violence," the bill's explanatory note read.

"Disruptions to critical infrastructure can have significant consequences which can negatively impact public safety, national security, and the overall well-being of the population," it added.

Under his proposed measure, all providers of critical infrastructure services are required to respond within two hours from the time of emergency service requests related to their respective services.

Any provider of critical infrastructure services that fails to comply with the immediate response requirement under said bill shall be penalized with a fine of not less than Php 100,000.00 but not more than Php 1,000,000.00 for each violation.

The appropriate government agency shall then issue such rules and regulations as may be necessary to implement it.

Tulfo, tinulak ang mabilis na pagresponde sa critical infrastructure emergency service requests

Para maiwasan ang brownout at iba pang problemang nakakaapekto sa kaligtasan ng publiko at pambansang seguridad, naghain si Senator Idol Raffy Tulfo ng panukalang batas para sa agarang pagtugon sa mga emergency service requests na may kinalaman sa critical infrastructure.

Si Tulfo, na Chairperson ng Committee on Energy, ay naghain ng Senate Bill (SB) No. 1882 na naglalayong siguraduhin ang katatagan at seguridad ng mga kritikal na imprastraktura.

Kabilang sa mga critical infrastractures ang mga pasilidad, network, at system na sumusuporta sa mga pangunahing serbisyo tulad ng power generation at distribution, supply ng tubig, transportasyon, komunikasyon, pangangalagang pangkalusugan, at mga serbisyong pinansyal.

"Critical infrastructure is vulnerable to various threats, including natural disasters, accidents, cyberattacks, and intentional acts of violence," nakasaad sa explanatory note ng bill.

"Disruptions to critical infrastructure can have significant consequences which can negatively impact public safety, national security, and the overall well-being of the population," dagdag dito.

Sa ilalim ng kanyang panukalang batas, ang lahat ng mga provider ng mga critical infrastructures ay kinakailangang tumugon sa loob ng dalawang oras mula nang maganap ang emegergency service requests.

May multang Php 100,000.00 hanggang Php 1,000,000.00 ang hindi susunod sa nasabing panukala.