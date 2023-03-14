Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,436 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 383,474 in the last 365 days.

Books market size to increase by USD 33.21 billion between 2022 and 2027; Growth driven by increasing use of gamification for interactive learning - Technavio

You just read:

Books market size to increase by USD 33.21 billion between 2022 and 2027; Growth driven by increasing use of gamification for interactive learning - Technavio

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more