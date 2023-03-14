MEDIA ADVISORY - GOVERNMENT OF CANADA TO MAKE HOUSING-RELATED ANNOUNCEMENT IN SURREY

SURREY, BC, March 13, 2023 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada will be making an announcement related to housing in Surrey.

Media are invited to join the Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion, along with Sukh Dhaliwal, Member of Parliament for Surrey-Newton, Randeep Sarai, Member of Parliament for Surrey Centre, Ken Hardie, Member of Parliament for Fleetwood-Port Kells, MP John Aldag, Member of Parliament for Cloverdale-Langley City and Brenda Locke, Mayor of the Town of Surrey, for the announcement.

Date: March 15, 2023 Time: 09:00 am PT Location: City Hall 13450 104 Ave, Surrey, BC V3T 1V8



SOURCE Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation