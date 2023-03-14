Vehicle Sought in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) Offense: 2200 Block of 14th Street, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Seventh District seek the public’s assistance in locating a vehicle in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) offense that occurred on Monday, March 13, 2023, in the 2200 block of 14th Street, Southeast.

At approximately 2:15 pm, Seventh District officers responded to the listed location for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, members located a crime scene but no victims. A short time later, a juvenile male victim was located at a local hospital receiving treatment for a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

The suspects’ vehicle was captured by surveillance cameras and can be seen in the photo below:

Anyone who can identify this vehicle or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.