Stephen’s Children Opens First Hospital in Heart of Cairo’s Garbage Slum
The organization continues providing care, education, and training in Egypt’s most impoverished regions
This hospital has been a shared dream since we first started serving in this community. We are here to heal, to care for the sick and the lowly, to be the hands and feet of Jesus.”TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, March 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Stephen’s Children, a non-profit organization dedicated to providing care, education, and training to Egypt's most impoverished and ignored regions, has opened the first-ever hospital in the heart of Cairo’s notorious garbage slum, Ezbet El Nakhl. The Stephen’s Children Medical Centre provides critically needed health and medical services for the eight million people living in and around the slum, many of whom are Zabbaleen or garbage collectors. The hospital opened its doors in November 2022 and has already served almost 1,000 patients with a team of 22 healthcare professionals.
The ground level of the medical center is designed as a convenient walk-in clinic that offers basic primary care services for families. These include dental care, a pharmacy, and limited lab and emergency services. The upper floors of the center, with additional funding from generous donors, will provide in-patient beds and a more comprehensive range of specialized medical services. Stephen's Children has made an appeal for donor support to acquire essential medical equipment, such as an ultrasound machine, an x-ray machine, and lab equipment, which are estimated to cost around $250,000. The hospital is anticipated to be fully operational by 2025, staffed by an enthusiastic team of volunteers and employees, many of whom were born in the trash-filled slums and who now share in the mission of Stephen's Children.
The hospital is projected to make a profound impact in the daily lives of the children and families living in Ezbet El Nakhl, including many Egyptian Christians, who are among the country’s most impoverished and persecuted.
“Mothers will be able to see their babies on an ultrasound and deliver safely in hospital. Kids infected with worms and harmful bacteria from unclean drinking water will be able to receive treatment, vaccines and follow-up care. Working parents with broken bones will be able to heal and get back to supporting their families,” explains. Dr. M.
For over three decades, Stephen's Children has been dedicated to improving the lives of those living in Egypt's most impoverished regions. Maggie Gobran, also known as Mama Maggie or the Mother of Cairo, founded the organization in 1989. With the help of donors and volunteers worldwide, as well as in Egypt, Stephen's Children serves over 33,000 children, youth, and their families annually. Their programs include essential education, literacy, and recreation initiatives, vocational training, medical care, spiritual support, and other resources critical to those in need.
Cathie Orfali, Stephen’s Children Board Chair, said, “This hospital has been a shared dream since we first started serving in this community. We are here to heal, to care for the sick and the lowly, to be the hands and feet of Jesus.” She adds, “We are so grateful to the many donors who have shared in this dream and, through their generosity, continue to help in building this new hospital to serve the people of Ezbet El Nakhl and surrounding slums.”
