SHAFTSBURY FIELD STATION/DUI/TOWN OF POWNAL

VSP News Release-Incident





STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE





NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 23B3001229

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sergeant Justin Walker

STATION: Shaftsbury Field Station

CONTACT#: 802-442-5421





DATE/TIME: 03/11/23 @ 0239 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Niles School Road, Pownal

VIOLATION: DUI





ACCUSED: John F. Bryant

AGE: 53

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Williamstown, MA





VICTIM: N/A

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:





SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 03/11/23 at approximately 0139 hours Vermont State Police were asked to assist in locating a possible overdue/missing motorist from the Williamstown, MA area, at the request of Williamstown PD. Troopers were advised a John Bryant had left a restaurant in Williamstown, enroute to a residence on Old Military Road in Pownal. A relative had received a text message from Bryant, saying he needed help, however there was no further contact and no elaboration on what assistance he needed.





Sergeant Justin Walker arrived in the area and located a vehicle that had slid off the road and over an embankment on Niles School Road. The vehicle was still running and a male was observed laying in the front seat, appearing to try to sleep. Sgt Walker made contact with the male, who was identified as John Bryant.





During interaction with Bryant, Sgt Walker became concerned he (Bryant) may be impaired, and asked Bryant to participate in Field Sobriety Exercises. Bryant displayed several clues of impairment during these exercises and provided a roadside preliminary breath test over double the legal limit of .08% BAC. Bryant was taken into custody for DUI and transported to the Bennington Police Department for further testing and processing. Bryant was later released with a citation to appear in Bennington County Superior Court, Criminal Division, to answer to the charge of DUI.









COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 03/27/2023 @ 0815 hours

COURT: Bennington County Superior Court, Criminal Division

LODGED - N/A LOCATION:

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Yes

















