FRB's Cannabis Practice Expands to Psychedelics

NEW YORK, March 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Falcon Rappaport & Berkman LLP (FRB) is proud to announce its newly reorganized Cannabis & Psychedelics Practice Group. The practice group is focused on helping entrepreneurs commercialize the untapped healing potential of psychedelic medicines and therapies.

FRB's Cannabis & Psychedelics Practice Group leverages its controlled substances experience and extensive background in therapeutic services to assist those seeking to launch or expand their legal psychedelic business. FRB's specialized approach allows the firm to help clients cut through the complex state-by-state legal and regulatory environment.

"Every day we are learning more about the magnitude of benefits posed by psychedelics. FRB is proud to provide industry-leading advisory services to this emerging market," FRB Managing Partner Kenneth Falcon said. "The Practice Group is building on its success in obtaining licenses for clients in the legal cannabis market, and we believe they are primed for success in the developing psychedelic industry."

Anticipating the needs of existing and prospective psychedelic businesses, FRB's attorneys and advisors take a cross-disciplinary approach to stay ahead of the curve as experts in matters relating to hallucinogenic compounds. This includes capabilities related to therapeutic service provision, managing multi-level compliance, and navigating ongoing regulatory developments.

"The potential for psychedelics like Psilocybin and MDMA ranges from the ability to regrow neurons and restore synaptic activity in the brain, to potential for treatment-resistant depression, obsessive-compulsive disorder, PTSD, substance use disorders, and even neurogenerative diseases such as Alzheimer's and Parkinson's disease. There is already evidence that Ketamine therapy can effectively treat those who live with thoughts of self-harm and suicide, but these innovations have only just scratched the surface," FRB's Chair of Cannabis & Psychedelics Practice Group Andrew Cooper said. "We now know that psychedelics have the potential to succeed where traditional medicine has failed."

FRB is a full-service business law firm proudly advising clients seeking solutions to their most complex matters. FRB differentiates itself by approaching matters with a level of depth and variety of skills unmatched by typical advisors, following through on a firm-wide commitment to excellent service, offering access to thought leaders in numerous areas of professional practice, and engaging in a partnership with clients to develop and achieve legal, business, and personal objectives.

