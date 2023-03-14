Philanthropist Adam Ferrari Announces 2022 Scholarship Recipient

Adam Ferrari is pleased to announce Jordan Spangenberg as the 2022 recipient of The Adam Ferrari Health Science Scholarship.

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. (PRWEB) March 13, 2023

Adam Ferrari is excited to announce that Jordan Spangenberg is the 2022 recipient of The Adam Ferrari Health Science Scholarship. Jordan is set to attend Texas Woman's University (Dallas campus) starting in June 2023.

"We are delighted to announce that Jordan has been selected as the recipient of this year's scholarship. She stood out not only for her outstanding essay but also for her unwavering commitment to working with people with disabilities. We have full confidence that Jordan's dedication and passion will have a significant impact on improving the lives of individuals with disabilities," stated Adam Ferrari.

As the award recipient, Jordan will receive a $10,000 scholarship to help pay for her education.

"I am so grateful to be the recipient of this scholarship," Jordan Spangenberg said after being notified she was the scholarship winner. "I am beyond humbled and so thankful!"

The Adam Ferrari Health Science Scholarship was created to provide financial assistance to a student with high academic credentials pursuing a career in health sciences, particularly one that provides care for patients with physical disabilities.

In her scholarship essay, Jordan described how, as a pre-occupational therapy student with years of shadowing OT for people with physical disabilities, she thought she empathized with patients who could no longer participate in physical activities they once enjoyed. But, she wrote, she realized she was missing one vital part of empathy: understanding.

Last summer, Jordan had the incredible opportunity of studying abroad in Sweden through the University of Arkansas. There, she met someone who, as a teenager, suffered a spinal cord injury that left him wheelchair-bound. Through this person, Jordan wrote that she was able to put her work in an entirely new perspective.

When she returned home to Arkansas, she sought opportunities to continue learning and working with people with disabilities. As she wrote in her scholarship essay:

"While I can never fully empathize with someone with a disability, these experiences have each shaped the empathy I hold, and that continues to grow in me with each new encounter I have. My passion for serving others led me to seek out the occupation that would allow me to work with individuals on the most important aspect of their health- their quality of life."

Now, Jordan will have $10,000 from The Adam Ferrari Health Science Scholarship to help her continue her studies.

The scholarship was founded by Adam Ferrari, an accomplished petroleum engineer who founded Ferrari Energy, a private oil and gas company. Since its establishment in Denver, CO, Ferrari Energy has been dedicated to educating landowners and has maintained its commitment to serving the landowner community in the basins where it operates.

The Adam Ferrari Health Science Scholarship is just one way that Adam Ferrari gives back to the community. One non-profit organization very close to his heart is Next Steps, which is devoted to the wellness of people who suffer from paralysis.

Adam Ferrari's father, Dan, suffers from this condition, as he became quadriplegic at the age of 67. Since then, he has been receiving care through Next Steps of Chicago.

The Adam Ferrari Health Science Scholarship is just one way that Adam Ferrari is trying to make a difference in the lives of students who are bound to make a difference in the lives of so many others.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/philanthropist_adam_ferrari_announces_2022_scholarship_recipient/prweb19223138.htm