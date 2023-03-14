Introducing The Stone Security Global Technology Center

Unveiled the week of ISC West

Stone Security today announced the opening of the Global Technology Center in Las Vegas, Nevada. This milestone is a major move for Stone Security on its mission to Become the Most Trusted and Sought-After Security Integrator in the World.

"Stone's new Global Technology Center should tell our clients and partners that we are serious about our future. We want to test, integrate, and master the best tech in the industry. We also want to demo the solutions to clients in a modern, comfortable environment that is easily accessible to everyone that knows how to catch a flight to and book a hotel in Las Vegas," says Brent Edmunds, CEO at Stone Security. "We want to host the best clients from around the country and world in the most advanced integrator led technology center in the industry. We believe in our technology partners, and we want to show them off."

This news comes in the wake of many recent initiatives and accomplishments of the company, including:

2022 Milestone Partner of the Year - West

2022 Axis Communications Cities Partner of the Year

2022 Recognized as one of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies by Inc. 5000

2022 Awarded Utah Business Fast 50

"We believe our customers deserve a more hands-on experience as they research technology. We designed this new Global Technology Center with our customers in mind. We wanted an easy location for travel, allowing us to host clients from all over the world. With large training and event spaces, we can host gatherings for continuing education and with our manufacturing partners' help we will have the most advanced elements of security solutions for demonstration and testing," says Andy Schreyer, Chief Sales & Marketing Officer at Stone Security.

About Stone Security: Stone Security is a provider of professional, enterprise class, physical security solutions. The terms that define our approach to design and deployment are - open platform, industry leading, and partnership driven. With these foundational principles we deliver systems that are integrated, flexible and useful.

