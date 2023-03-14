Shibumi Successfully Completes Australian IRAP Assessment

Leading strategic portfolio management company passes Australian government's most rigorous security review, keeping customer data safe and secure

SYDNEY, March 13, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Shibumi, a leading provider of strategic portfolio management software for enterprise customers, today announced it has successfully completed the Information Security Registered Assessors Program (IRAP), Australia's most rigorous cybersecurity review. Shibumi's IRAP Assessment was completed at the PROTECTED level of classification under the Australian Signals Directorate's (ASD) Cyber Security program – an extremely high bar for any cloud-based Software-as-a-Service provider.

To achieve this outcome, Shibumi underwent an extensive review process, including an independent audit by an assessor endorsed under the Information Security Registered Assessors Program (IRAP), which is governed and administered by ASD. The security assessment examined the security controls of Shibumi's people, processes, and technology and found that Shibumi met theAustralian Government's stringent standards.

"We are honored to receive this important outcome, which underscores our ongoing commitment to securing our data and customers' data. The IRAP Assessment is highly respected, and will help give local, state, and federal government agencies and organizations the reassurance they need to feel

comfortable leveraging the Shibumi platform to support the government's most critical programs of work," said Bob Nahmias, Founder and CEO of Shibumi.

In addition to being IRAP assessed at the PROTECTED level of classification, Shibumi is also SOC2 Type II certified, GDPR compliant, CCPA compliant and complaint with CSA Cloud Controls Matrix standards. Learn more about Shibumi's approach to security at https://shibumi.com/product/#security.

Shibumi's strategic portfolio management SaaS platform currently enables 70+ of the Fortune 1000, government agencies, and 8 of the Top 10 advisory firms, including PWC, EY, IBM, Accenture, LEK, among others, to manage and prioritize a portfolio of strategic initiatives across numerous programs.

Shibumi's flexible SaaS platform integrates with leading 1,000+ technology vendors, including Salesforce, Atlassian, ServiceNow, and Automation Anywhere to bring critical data into view and was recently recognized in Gartner's Magic Quadrant for the second consecutive year. More than 80,000 strategic initiatives and over $100 billion of business value are currently managed within the Shibumi platform.

About Shibumi

Founded in 2012, Shibumi is a leader in Strategic Portfolio Management, built for the needs of CIOs,CFOs, EPMOs and operations executives in complex organizations. The platform is the single source of truth to optimize decision-making and align the execution of program initiatives at every level of the company in corporate business strategy, unlocking billions of dollars in value. Learn more at shibumi.com.

Kristin Kovner, K-Squared Strategies, 2028415963, kristin@ksquaredstrategies.com

