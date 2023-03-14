Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,180 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 382,430 in the last 365 days.

Governor Lamont Implements Ban on All Tandem and Empty Tractor Trailers on I-84 Beginning 6AM Tuesday Due to Winter Storm

Press Releases

Governor Ned Lamont

03/13/2023

Governor Lamont Implements Ban on All Tandem and Empty Tractor Trailers on I-84 Beginning 6AM Tuesday Due to Winter Storm

(HARTFORD, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont today announced that due to the winter storm that is anticipated to impact Connecticut, he is banning all tandem tractor trailers and empty tractor trailers from traveling on Interstate 84 statewide effective at 6:00 a.m. on Tuesday, March 14, 2023, until further notice.

The governor said that he is implementing this travel ban due to the heavy wet snow and high winds that are expected to impact this specific area of Connecticut throughout the day on Tuesday. This is being done in coordination with New York, which has implemented a similar travel ban on tandem tractor trailers and empty tractor trailers on highways in this region.

“During peak periods of this storm, we are expecting to see very strong wind gusts and heavy wet snow in the northern region of the state, particularly along the I-84 corridor,” Governor Lamont said. “This storm is unique for our small state in that some areas are expected to receive a significant impact and in other regions it may be less severe. I encourage everyone to stay alert for weather updates and take caution if you need to travel.”

**Download: Governor Lamont’s order implementing a travel ban on I-84 for tandem and/or empty tractor trailers

Twitter: @GovNedLamont
Facebook: Office of Governor Ned Lamont

You just read:

Governor Lamont Implements Ban on All Tandem and Empty Tractor Trailers on I-84 Beginning 6AM Tuesday Due to Winter Storm

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more