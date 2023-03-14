Green Technology and Sustainability Market Study, Detailed Analysis and Forecast to 2030 | To reach USD 74.64 billion

Green Technology and Sustainability Market

An increase in energy consumption and a rise in greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions are major factors that drive the development of green technology innovations.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, March 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per the report published by Allied Market Research, the global green technology and sustainability market was pegged at $10.32 billion in 2020 and is expected to reach $74.64 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 21.9% from 2021 to 2030.

A rise in environmental awareness and concerns, a surge in consumer & industrial interest for use of clean energy resources, and an increase in the use of RFID sensors have boosted the growth of the global green technology and sustainability market.

Download Sample Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/6398

However, high product and solution costs hinder market growth. On the contrary, initiatives to tackle climate change and air pollution are expected to unlock new opportunities for the market players in the future.

On the basis of application, the green building segment dominated the market in 2020, contributing to more than one-fifth of the market. However, the crop monitoring segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 24.9% during the forecast period.

For Report Customization: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/6398

Based on technology, the internet of things (IOT) segment held the largest share in 2020, accounting for around one-fourth of the market. However, the artificial intelligence and analytics segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 23.7% during the forecast period.

The global green technology and sustainability industry is analyzed across several regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The market across North America held the largest share in 2020, accounting for more than one-third of the market. However, the market across Asia-Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR of 23.0% during the forecast period.

Procure Complete Report (241 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures) at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/991172ad42e27fcddbf1d3676b13acae

Covid-19 scenario:

• The Covid-19 pandemic and the implementation of lockdowns by the government in several countries hampered the green technology and sustainability market. Moreover, the shutdown of various ongoing projects of solar panels and windmills hampered the market.

• However, several green technology solution providers have introduced new strategies and business plans for surviving in the market.

Inquiry Before Buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/6398

Thanks for reading this article; you can also get individual chapter-wise sections or region-wise report versions like North America, Europe, or Asia.

If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as per your requirements.

Lastly, this report provides market intelligence most comprehensively. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights into the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision-making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market.

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP, based in Portland, Oregon. AMR provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients in making strategic business decisions and achieving sustainable growth in their respective market domains.

AMR launched its user-based online library of reports and company profiles, Avenue. An e-access library is accessible from any device, anywhere, and at any time for entrepreneurs, stakeholders, researchers, and students at universities. With reports on more than 60,000 niche markets with data comprising of 600,000 pages along with company profiles on more than 12,000 firms, Avenue offers access to the entire repository of information through subscriptions. A hassle-free solution to clients’ requirements is complemented with analyst support and customization requests.

Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

Toll-Free: 1-800-792-5285

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1-855-550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Follow Us on: LinkedIn Twitter

