Energize Colorado - Energize Community Program Applications Open Statewide

YUMA, Colo., March 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Energize Colorado, the state's newest small business lending organization, is opening applications for their Energize Community Program (ECP) representing a $12 million investment in underserved entrepreneurs and communities across Colorado.

Energize Colorado supports entrepreneurs and has provided upwards of $45 million dollars in both grant and loan funding. ECP is designed to lift up businesses and their communities in need of help and encourages entrepreneurs from a variety of industries to apply, be it a local coffee shop in Sterling, or a childcare center in Greeley.

Applications are open statewide with priority given to women, Black, Indigenous, People of Color (BIPOC), rural, and veteran-owned businesses. Total funding is available for up to $75,000 of low-interest loans upon approval.

Energize Colorado is committed to supporting entrepreneurs in underinvested communities and ensuring they receive financial support paired with education and meaningful connections to their community that are available to provide long-term support. CEO Wendy Lea is no stranger to the hurdles businesses face. As an entrepreneur herself, she has met many of these problems stating, "Access to resources, mentorship, and most importantly, affordable capital, is a problem that many entrepreneurs face—especially those in underinvested areas. With the expansion of the Energize Community Program, we're eager to help entrepreneurs create a more resilient foundation to support the growth of their business".

State Treasurer Dave Young said, "We're excited to have Energize Colorado join the CLIMBER network. As one of Colorado's newest and fastest growing small business lenders, we hope to support the launch of their Energize Community Program across the state, including my hometown of Greeley, Colorado." Energize Colorado's investments this year are made with the support of the CLIMBER Loan Fund, a program out of the State Treasurer's office, and the Colorado Housing & Finance Authority (CHFA).

For those interested in more information on the Energize Community Program, they are encouraged to visit energizecolorado.com/ecp.

For partner organizations interested in learning more about the program, please join the upcoming roundtable discussions.

Monday, March 20, 10:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. - Yuma - Register here

Tuesday, March 28, 5:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m. - Milliken - Register here

Energize Colorado Resources

Website: https://energizecolorado.com/

Energize Community Program: https://energizecolorado.com/ecp/

Energize Colorado 2022 Impact Report: https://energizecolorado.com/news/impact-report/

For More Information

Erik Hibbard

Marketing Lead

508 360 4043 (cell)

erik.hibbard@energizecolorado.com

SOURCE Energize Colorado